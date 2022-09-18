BALTIMORE -- There will be added significance to the pregame routine of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. As he has done before every game and practice since college, Tucker will finish his warm-ups with a kick from the right hashmark, 48 yards out. It was from that exact distance 20 years ago that Tucker's idol, Adam Vinatieri, kicked a last-second field goal to lift the New England Patriots to their first Super Bowl victory, 20-17, over the St. Louis Rams.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO