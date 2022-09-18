ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
ESPN

Fantasy football Week 3: Best and worst matchups at each position

Making those tough lineup decisions, week over week, can be the most challenging part of the fantasy football process. When you're torn between two similar players, and simply don't know which of them to start, my advice is to start the player with the superior matchup. Ah, but exactly how...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ESPN

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Cle--Cooper 11 pass from Brissett (York kick), 2:54. Pit--Na.Harris 5 run (Boswell kick), 14:55. Cle--Njoku 7 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 8:58. Pit--Trubisky 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:50. Third Quarter. Cle--FG York 34, 2:31. Fourth Quarter. Cle--Chubb 1 run (York kick), 9:29. Pit--FG Boswell 34, 1:48. Cle--Ward 0 fumble return,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Robinson
Person
Jaylen Waddle
ESPN

How the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker became one of the NFL's all-time greatest kickers

BALTIMORE -- There will be added significance to the pregame routine of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. As he has done before every game and practice since college, Tucker will finish his warm-ups with a kick from the right hashmark, 48 yards out. It was from that exact distance 20 years ago that Tucker's idol, Adam Vinatieri, kicked a last-second field goal to lift the New England Patriots to their first Super Bowl victory, 20-17, over the St. Louis Rams.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

How running the ball could be solution to Broncos' red zone problems

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett calls the football real estate inside the opponents’ 20-yard line the “gold zone.’’. Two games into his tenure, however, there hasn’t been much gold in those hills. The Broncos, who haven't averaged more than 21 points per game during their six-year playoff drought, haven't topped 16 points in either of their first two games and have scored zero touchdowns in six trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Britain Covey parked with fans after being denied access to players lot

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie punt returner Britain Covey won't forget his first home game as an NFL player any time soon. He was denied access to team parking when he arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' stadium, prior to Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings. There were two problems: He wasn't elevated from the practice squad to the active roster yet and therefore didn't have the appropriate pass, and security didn't recognize him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
ESPN

USC Trojans DE Romello Height (shoulder) likely out for season

USC defensive end Romello Height, who transferred from Auburn this offseason, will likely miss the rest of the season after undergoing a shoulder procedure, head coach Lincoln Riley announced Thursday. "It's going to be a long-term recovery," Riley said. Height suffered the injury during USC's 41-28 victory over Stanford in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Fantasy Football Trade Value Rankings: Derrick Henry in flux, WRs on the rise

Eric Karabell ranks players for their fantasy football trade value the rest of the 2022 season every week until the fantasy football trade deadline (noon ET Nov. 30, 2022). Use the information to propose or assess trades and to optimize the players on your bench for their future potential. Eric's top 100 can be found below the positions in this column.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy