Tropical Depression Nine forms in the central Caribbean and will strengthen to a hurricane by the end of the weekend
Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning over the central Caribbean Sea and will likely become the next tropical storm -- named Hermine, according to the National Hurricane Center.
New abnormal: 2022 should be a cooler year — but keeps breaking heat records
We're seeing counterintuitive contrast of drought and flood — sometimes in the same place in the same season.
