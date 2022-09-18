Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’The LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
New program aims to ‘beautify’ Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City leaders are calling on residents to submit their ideas to “beautify” Columbus. 614 Beautiful is a program that is looking to make improvements to the city through a number of projects, including new parks, landscape enhancements and public art. The ideas are being solicited from the community, with the winning […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus school board stresses communication about metal detectors
Columbus school board stresses communication about metal detectors. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3S9gCnR. Columbus school board stresses communication about …. Man faces prison time for flying into Cincinnati …. Why and when you should get a colonoscopy.
I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
While Columbus hits 100 killings, nonprofits still alarmed by statistics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus surpassed 100 homicides for the year on Wednesday, reaching the triple-digit milestone two months later than it did in 2021. But the founder of a group geared toward at-risk youth in the city said the 2022 homicide count is not an achievement. He sees it as a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board approved the purchase of 60 metal detectors for district buildings during a meeting Tuesday. The total cost for the detectors is approximately $250,000. While it’s unclear when or where the equipment would be installed, several board members were adamant that communication needs to take place so […]
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ central Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus Metropolitan Club CEO announces retirement after 20 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club, Jane Scott, announced her retirement at the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday. Scott will end her tenure in May of next year after serving as CEO since September 2003. “The Metropolitan Club plays an important and unique role in Columbus,” Scott said in […]
Ohio lawmakers on school board considering Title IX resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers. Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said. Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s […]
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urban Land Institute: Columbus must build more houses to stay affordable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus remains relatively affordable compared to other large metro areas, but faces an impending housing crisis, according to a new study from the Urban Land Institute. The study found that current market conditions, including inflation and labor shortages, are making it harder for many low-wage workers to find homes. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Mid-Ohio Market opens at St. Stephen’s Community House to help feed families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday marked the opening of a new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective which provides all items at no cost. The new location, plus four other Mid-Ohio Markets, will help families make ends meet.
Firefighters rescue worker trapped in Columbus water treatment plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A worker was rescued by Columbus firefighters Tuesday after being trapped inside a water treatment plant. Around 9 a.m., the worker slipped and fell into a confined space at the water plant on Dublin Road near Grandview Heights, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. Firefighters used specialty equipment […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus couple's appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson's kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple.
Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
Man in serious condition after Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in serious condition after being shot in Franklinton on Thursday. Police responded to the 800 block of W. Town Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to the […]
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
Comments / 0