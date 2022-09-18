ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

New program aims to ‘beautify’ Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City leaders are calling on residents to submit their ideas to “beautify” Columbus. 614 Beautiful is a program that is looking to make improvements to the city through a number of projects, including new parks, landscape enhancements and public art. The ideas are being solicited from the community, with the winning […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board approved the purchase of 60 metal detectors for district buildings during a meeting Tuesday. The total cost for the detectors is approximately $250,000. While it’s unclear when or where the equipment would be installed, several board members were adamant that communication needs to take place so […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Metropolitan Club CEO announces retirement after 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club, Jane Scott, announced her retirement at the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday. Scott will end her tenure in May of next year after serving as CEO since September 2003. “The Metropolitan Club plays an important and unique role in Columbus,” Scott said in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers on school board considering Title IX resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers. Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said. Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Urban Land Institute: Columbus must build more houses to stay affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus remains relatively affordable compared to other large metro areas, but faces an impending housing crisis, according to a new study from the Urban Land Institute. The study found that current market conditions, including inflation and labor shortages, are making it harder for many low-wage workers to find homes. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters rescue worker trapped in Columbus water treatment plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A worker was rescued by Columbus firefighters Tuesday after being trapped inside a water treatment plant. Around 9 a.m., the worker slipped and fell into a confined space at the water plant on Dublin Road near Grandview Heights, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. Firefighters used specialty equipment […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in serious condition after Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in serious condition after being shot in Franklinton on Thursday. Police responded to the 800 block of W. Town Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

