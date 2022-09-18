RB James Conner leaves game vs. Raiders with ankle injury

The Arizona Cardinals continue to have issues with injuries on offense. The latest is running back James Conner. In the third quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, trailing 20-0, Conner exited the game with an ankle injury.

It was announced that he was questionable to return.

The Cardinals are already missing receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a suspension. Tight end Zach Ertz was limited in Week 1. Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley and Andy Isabella are hurt.

Now it is Conner.

Before exiting the game, he had 25 yards in seven attempts.

He was replaced in the lineup by Darrel Williams.

