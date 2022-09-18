Chelsea Gray wins WNBA Finals MVP after being snubbed for All-Star, All-WNBA selections

Chelsea Gray has what matters most: a WNBA championship and a Finals MVP.

The point gawd was snubbed for an All-Star selection then was left off the All-WNBA team earlier this week. But her play was instrumental to the Las Vegas Aces' first title in franchise history.

