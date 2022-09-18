Read full article on original website
Kentucky governor promises 'action' on medical marijuana
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in a weekly meeting with reporters on Thursday, says he will take action on medical marijuana. The 44-year-old former attorney general, a Democrat in his first term, said he received a report from a task force he put together to study medical marijuana. The report contains information from the meetings, the committee members and individuals who “personally have gotten relief” from medical marijuana.
Michigan House OKs package to limit emergency power laws
(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved more than 20 bills aiming to limit the governor’s emergency powers. The Center Square reported about the bill package in June, more than two years after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer triggered a 1945 law that she said authorized her to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
Pritzker calls for two lawmakers to resign
(The Center Square) – Illinois' incumbent Democratic governor says two lawmakers recently embroiled in scandal should resign from office. In an early Thursday morning statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called out state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort. “Integrity is essential to public service, and...
Politics and money dominate Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – The ceremony for Wisconsin’s State of Education speech began with a “land acknowledgement,” and it didn’t get any less political from there. “We acknowledge that this Capitol and our DPI building stand on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation. And that this land was forcibly and violently taken from them almost 200 years ago,” Department of Public Instruction Equity and Inclusion director Demetri Beekman said to open his speech Thursday. “Centuries of racism, colonization, and oppression caused by federal and state leaders, institutions, and policies continue to impact our tribal nations.”
Opening more info through records at Penn State, Temple, Pitt
(The Center Square) – A major open records bill has passed the Pennsylvania Senate and awaits action in the House that would significantly expand what financial information state-related universities are required to share with the public. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, would create an online...
'Idaho Debates' set, schedule announced
BOISE — Here is the schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television. It includes:. Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT. Oct. 4: U.S. Senate candidates...
Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
Referendum proponents challenging oil well bill could collect signatures this month
(The Center Square) – Proponents of a referendum aiming to stop a new California law establishing distance minimums between new oil wells and certain areas could begin collecting signatures at the end of this month. A proposed referendum was filed just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill...
Florida AG, Clay County Sheriff’s Office shut down fentanyl trafficking operation
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. Two suspects who allegedly ordered and distributed large quantities of the illicit opioid to other dealers in Clay...
Could NY's nursing home staffing law lose its teeth under proposed rule change?
A long-awaited law requiring minimum staffing standards for nursing homes went into effect this year in New York, geared toward ensuring safe staffing and boosting resident care after the Covid-19 pandemic exposed major issues within the industry. A recently proposed change within the law, however, could remove the statute's teeth,...
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
Missouri spending $4 million to stave off nursing shortages
(The Center Square) – Missouri will spend more than $4 million to improve nursing education programs and alleviate staffing shortages. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center recently reported a drastic increase in the number of openings for registered nurses. There were 5,030 online job postings in July for registered nurses, compared to 3,080 in July 2021. General medical and surgical hospitals led all other industries with 5,730 openings job openings in July, compared to 4,090 last month. The center also projected a 1.8% increase in job openings during the next year due to industry growth and replacing workers due to exits from the workforce or transfers to other occupations.
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
Republicans balk at prospect of Gov. Inslee running for a fourth term
(The Center Square) – Halfway into his third term, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is still raising campaign cash and shows no real sign of winding things down. This is prompting speculation about a possible fourth term. Aisling Kerins, the governor’s former campaign manager and current consultant, doesn't rule out...
Nebraska lawmakers hear over 70 proposals for $335 million recovery act
Roughly 200 people filled an Omaha conference center Thursday to take in and pitch ideas for $335 million worth of recovery dollars earmarked for underserved areas of the state. It was the last of four public hearings held by a special legislative committee created to identify projects for the funding....
Mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids behind on reading? Some are pushing back.
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley proposed Thursday that students in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who are not reading on grade level be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade. The plan sparked immediate criticism from local superintendents,...
Kelly touts Goodyear Tire plant project that's getting thousands in tax incentives
(The Center Square) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is touting Goodyear Tire's plans to modernize its Topeka plant and add 40 jobs in a project that's receiving thousands of dollars in incentives funded by taxpayers. Goodyear says it will put $125 million into the project and add another 40...
Georgia's $6.5B in film subsidies add up to $416K per each new industry job
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials pride themselves on the state's tax credits for the movie industry, but a leading economist says the tax credits don't benefit the state. "There's nothing politicians love more than jocks and movie stars," Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury told The Center Square....
Georgia officials report unemployment rates on the rise in the Peach State
(The Center Square) — Unemployment is on the rise in Georgia. Peach State labor officials said all Regional Commissions saw an increase in unemployment rates in August. The Atlanta Regional Commission — Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties — saw its non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increase slightly from 2.8% in July to 3% in August. It remains lower than a year ago when it stood at 4%.
Countries Utah imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
