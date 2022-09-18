ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biker Arrested For Alleged Possession of Fentanyl, Amphetamine

By City News Service
 4 days ago

WESTMINSTER (CNS) - A routine attempted traffic stop of a biker in Westminster Sunday morning turned up some fentanyl and amphetamine, authorities said.

At about 1 a.m., a police officer tried to pull over a motorcyclist in the area of Brookhurst Street and West McFadden Avenue for vehicle code violations, the Westminster Police Department reported.

The biker failed to yield and a pursuit began, ending in North Tustin, police said.

The rider, who allegedly had 1.5 ounces of fentanyl and 23 grams on amphetamine on him, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and possession of narcotics.

