Los Angeles, CA

2XU Malibu Triathlon raises more than $1 million for pediatric cancer research

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Malibu Triathlon benefitting Children's Hospital Los Angeles

More than 5,000 athletes put their physical stamina to the test Sunday at the Malibu Triathlon in Zuma Beach Sunday.

The 37th annual triathlon has raised more than $16 million since its inception to raise awareness of childhood cancer and ultimately provide key funds pediatric research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

This triathlon is an iconic event that has brought together athletes, celebrities, fortune 500 companies and everyone in between to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research.

This year's field included some CBSLA and Paramount team members including CBS News Morning Anchor Marci Gonzalez and Meteorologist Alex Biston.

Both Gonzalez and Biston were part of Team Paramount's relay team. More than 40 employees across all divisions of Paramount Global participated in the triathlon and have raised almost $15,000 to support pediatric cancer research for CHLA.

Moreover, there was also participants who have been personally impacted by either cancer or the work at CHLA and were at Zuma Beach to participate and support the cause.

"The work that they do, it's so heroic, the least we can do is drag ourselves out of bed at 4 in the morning and jump in the cold ocean," Andy Lauer said.

CBS LA

CBS LA

