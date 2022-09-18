Read full article on original website
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
MLB
Brennan makes Major splash in Guardians debut
CLEVELAND -- Just when it seemed as though the Guardians couldn’t get any younger, they found a way to do so. The team announced that it recalled infielder Gabriel Arias and selected the contract of outfielder Will Brennan prior to Wednesday’s 8-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago. In order to make space on both the active and 40-man rosters, Cleveland optioned outfielder Richie Palacios to Triple-A Columbus and utility man Ernie Clement was designated for assignment.
MLB
White Sox forging ahead: 'We put ourselves in a hole'
CHICAGO -- The 2022 season is not yet over for the White Sox. There’s no E for eliminated next to their name in the American League Central standings. There still are 13 games remaining on the regular season docket. From the looks of their struggles during an 8-2 loss...
MLB
Why Twins couldn't beat Guardians
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins entered their decisive five-game series in Cleveland over the weekend needing to play their best baseball to close a four-game deficit between themselves and the division leaders. They couldn’t do that, ultimately dropping the season series, 13-6, despite actually matching the Guardians in runs scored (89-89) across the 19 head-to-head matchups this season.
MLB
Versatility rewarded: Silver Slugger added for utility players
In recognition of the ever-increasing versatility of players across MLB, Louisville Slugger announced Wednesday that its annual Silver Slugger Award will have a new category for utility players, beginning this year. • Silver Slugger winners. "Adding Silver Sluggers for utility players has been something we’ve considered for some time,” Louisville...
MLB
McKenzie (13 K's) deals as Cleveland creeps closer to title
CHICAGO -- The Guardians’ playoff odds are skyrocketing by the minute. After Tuesday’s extra-inning thriller, the Guardians jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday night that propelled them to an 8-2 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The win moved Cleveland six games ahead...
MLB
Rays can't find their footing against AL-best Astros
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Astros have clearly established themselves as the class of the American League throughout the season. They stand one win away from 100, which would match the Rays’ total as the AL’s best team last year. And Houston looked every bit like the team to...
MLB
Gausman's rebound soothes sting of extras defeat
PHILADELPHIA -- If Wednesday night was any indication, Kevin Gausman is postseason-ready -- and so is his devastating splitter. Oh, and so is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat, not that there was much doubt. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they'll need to work on putting the finishing touches on series before...
MLB
Rangers sign eight-year veteran Plawecki
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers signed veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Major League deal on Wednesday. The signing fills a roster spot after utility man Nick Solak was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right foot fracture. Plawecki is an eight-year MLB veteran who has spent time with...
MLB
This catcher got sneaky after throwing an eephus
There’s changing speeds on the mound, and then there’s what the Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs did on Tuesday night vs. the Blue Jays. Stubbs, a position player, was called upon in the ninth inning after Toronto had already punished Phillies pitching for 18 runs on 21 hits. His...
MLB
Mariners know 'we need to finish strong'
OAKLAND -- One day after he played the hero in Anaheim, Carlos Santana led off the second inning on Tuesday with a chopping ground ball that pushed A’s third baseman Vimael Machín to the deepest part of the dirt toward shallow left field, forcing a long throw that, with some "big fella" hustle, allowed Santana to reach.
MLB
Crew 'catalyst' Adames sparks much-needed win
MILWAUKEE -- There’s no doubt where Willy Adames’ priorities are these days. He tallied four hits on Tuesday night and was despondent because the Brewers lost. Only after he hit his 31st home run of the season in the sixth and then circled the bases on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-0 win over the Mets at American Family Field could Adames crack a postgame smile.
MLB
Giants have faith in Ramos despite '22 struggles
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Giants manager Gabe Kapler didn’t mince words when discussing outfield prospect Heliot Ramos’ disappointing 2022 campaign last week. “It hasn’t been great,”...
MLB
Kemp leads with bat, words: 'You've got to make the days count'
OAKLAND -- In a rebuilding year that has been mostly about development for the A’s, this week’s homestand presents an opportunity to take on a different role: spoiler. Entering a stretch of six games in six days against the Mariners and Mets, these young A’s know they can make life difficult for a pair of teams that are in the thick of a playoff race. On the strength of arguably its most impressive overall pitching performance of the season and Tony Kemp's key three-run homer, Oakland proved to be a headache for Seattle in a series-opening 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at the Coliseum.
MLB
Baserunning blunders flush chance at 1st-place tie
ATLANTA -- Had the Braves been more productive offensively, manager Brian Snitker could have publicly ignored the multiple costly baserunning mistakes his team made in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. But those baserunning errors ended up being significant as the top of the...
MLB
Smith's second career HR feels like first 'real one'
ARLINGTON -- The first and last time Josh Smith hit a home run at Globe Life Field, he was forced to sprint around the bases to produce an inside-the-parker, as his sinking line drive dribbled past A’s center fielder Ramón Laureano during a July 11 win over Oakland.
MLB
Tough decisions await Astros in playoffs
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What the Astros have done the past eight seasons has been nothing short of remarkable -- seven trips to the playoffs in eight seasons, five American League West titles in the past six years, a shot at their fourth 100-win season in their past five full seasons and five consecutive AL Championship Series appearances. Oh, they also won three pennants and the 2017 World Series.
MLB
Yanks' historic slams 1 inning (and 21 hours) apart
The name Aaron Judge and the word "history" have been used in the same sentence quite a bit lately, and for good reason -- Judge became the sixth player in AL/NL history to hit 60 home runs in one season with a solo shot in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium, and with two more homers, he would set an all-time American League record. But Judge's teammates have been making some history of their own.
MLB
Carpenter showcasing power since callup
BALTIMORE -- All summer, people in and around Detroit’s organization wondered how Kerry Carpenter’s bat would play in the big leagues. Now, the Tigers are giving Carpenter an extended look down the stretch, trying to find out exactly what they have in their No. 14 prospect. Is he a depth piece whose power struggles to translate against big league pitching? A middle-of-the-order threat? Or something in between?
MLB
Thompson victorious in return from injured list
MIAMI -- The goal for many of the Cubs’ players -- and Major Leaguers in general -- in the final weeks of the season is to get to Game 162 and into the offseason healthy. They also want to lay the foundation both physically and mentally for their winter work.
