Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 22-24
Last weekend, a number of prospects committed to the Texas Longhorns had outstanding performances on high school football fields all around the country. Arch Manning showed why he is so highly rated, Cedric Baxter topped the 200-yard rushing mark for his third time this season, DeSoto teammates Tre Wisner and Johntay Cook both reached the end zone twice, safety commit Jamel Johnson scored points in all three phases of the game, and even defensive tackle commit Sydir Mitchell scored an offensive TD.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: A return to the Big 12 Championship? Texas fans think so
Ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Longhorns fans feel confident in Texas’ ability to reach the conference championship. 72% of voters said they think the Horns will return to Jerry World, the site of the Big 12 Championship, for the first time since their only appearance in 2018.
Burnt Orange Nation
Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey will start at LB for Texas against Texas Tech
With Texas Longhorns senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders after the NCAA upheld the targeting call that resulted in his ejection, senior transfer Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey will receive his first start for the Longhorns. “So Tucker-Dorsey will start...
Burnt Orange Nation
Four Texas QBs will travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech
Redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers will be among the four quarterbacks traveling for the Texas Longhorns this week for the season’s first road game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. Ewers was a partial participant in pre-game warmups before last Saturday’s...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Oklahoma State AD: Bedlam rivalry ‘can’t happen’ due to scheduling
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ Bedlam rivalry is done, for now, once the Sooners make the move to the SEC alongside the Texas Longhorns. That’ll presumably happen as early as 2024, though it could also happen as late as 2025. It’s a matter of scheduling,...
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update
Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech preview: Red Raiders look for first home win over Longhorns since 2008
The first road game of the season takes the No. 22 Texas Longhorns to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, which will have a capacity crowd of 60,454 for the the first time since the Longhorns visited in 2018. “We know Saturday,...
4-Star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore setting Texas football OV
A significant shift happened for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion regarding the wideout big board in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale, who picked the Alabama Crimson Tide over the likes of the Horns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 21.
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas Tech’s sneaky defense, disappointing offense
Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Texas Tech so you don’t have to watch their unwatchable highlights this season!. The latest Winning is Hard podcast touches on the last few Texas Tech/Texas games before actually talking about things they researched for including the Red Raiders’ disappointing offense under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, backup quarterback Donavan Smith, and the turnovers/sack issues under center in Lubbock (8:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas WR commit Jonah Wilson makes sick one-handed grab
Four star Texas wide receiver commit Jonah Wilson has been off to a hot start for his senior season. The talented wide out has already tallied over 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through three games and tonight against Aldine (TX) Eisenhower he was looking to add onto that. With...
Burnt Orange Nation
LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense
Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Jaylon Guilbeau made waves against UTSA
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic: Breaking down the win over UTSA
The Texas Longhorns needed a convincing win over the UTSA Roadrunners to convince everyone that what happened against the Alabama Crimson Tide was not a one-game season. Thankfully, Texas got big performances from some of its biggest stars to help put the game away. What did Texas show us that we haven’t seen in years past and what can we hope they take from it forward?
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
iheart.com
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too – Top 3 Takeaways – September 21st, 2022. Two wrongs don’t make a right. There’s a lot that’s outrageous regarding our border crisis. Starting with the allowance for the actual border crisis. In fact, the border is the equivalent of having a building manager in front of a burning building and telling the fleeing residents that’s there’s no fire. A record 2.494 million encounters with border crossers have occurred over the past year, a total that’s 35% higher than the prior year’s record high. And a total that’s 320% higher than 2019. For perspective, more migrants have broached our border in the past year than the entire population of 15 states. But wait, there’s more. To put that in perspective, if every resident of New Mexico marched into Arizona and Texas demanding refuge you’re still hundreds of thousands of people short what’s happened here over just the last year. And to that reality what does Border Czar, VP Kamala Harris say? The border is quote “secure”. Or, what fire? As the case may be. Now if by secure she means people who lack any documentation from all over the world being given pat on a back along with a “notice to appear” and being sent on their way... well she’d still be wrong. According to DHS records a total of over 560,000, or the equivalent of the entire population of Montana, have entered the US evading law enforcement altogether.
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
