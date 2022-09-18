ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Four Texas QBs will travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech

Redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers will be among the four quarterbacks traveling for the Texas Longhorns this week for the season’s first road game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. Ewers was a partial participant in pre-game warmups before last Saturday’s...
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 22-24

Last weekend, a number of prospects committed to the Texas Longhorns had outstanding performances on high school football fields all around the country. Arch Manning showed why he is so highly rated, Cedric Baxter topped the 200-yard rushing mark for his third time this season, DeSoto teammates Tre Wisner and Johntay Cook both reached the end zone twice, safety commit Jamel Johnson scored points in all three phases of the game, and even defensive tackle commit Sydir Mitchell scored an offensive TD.
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic: Previewing Texas at Texas Tech

For the first time this season, the Texas Longhorns are headed on the road, making their way to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open conference play. Texas Tech had a successful start to the season against Murray State but had to gut out an overtime win over the Houston Cougars and went on the road against North Carolina State and came back with a loss. So what will Texas Tech look like on Saturday and what can we expect from Texas in its first game away from DKR this year?
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas and Georgia

A recruitment that seemingly favored the Texas Longhorns down the stretch and throughout the recent months came to an unfortunate close on Wednesday afternoon, as elite Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. In addition to the Longhorns, Hale left the Georgia Bulldogs on...
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas WR commit Jonah Wilson makes sick one-handed grab

Four star Texas wide receiver commit Jonah Wilson has been off to a hot start for his senior season. The talented wide out has already tallied over 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through three games and tonight against Aldine (TX) Eisenhower he was looking to add onto that. With...
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Jaylon Guilbeau made waves against UTSA

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star Texas WR target Jalen Hale set to decide on Wednesday

Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has known his college destination for months now, as Hale told On3’s Chad Simmons in July, setting his commitment date for Sept. 21. Hale will announce his decision at 12:30 p.m. Central on Longview Gameday. Earlier in July, Hale narrowed his list to three...
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Can Texas reach the Big 12 Championship?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Conference play is here and the Texas Longhorns begin with their pesky step-brother up in...
Burnt Orange Nation

Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas Tech’s sneaky defense, disappointing offense

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Texas Tech so you don’t have to watch their unwatchable highlights this season!. The latest Winning is Hard podcast touches on the last few Texas Tech/Texas games before actually talking about things they researched for including the Red Raiders’ disappointing offense under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, backup quarterback Donavan Smith, and the turnovers/sack issues under center in Lubbock (8:00).

