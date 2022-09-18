ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her support of Proposition 30

By Inside California Politics
(Inside California Politics) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her support for Proposition 30. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million dollars.

Mayor Schaaf discusses why she supports the proposition, the benefits she sees, as well as Governor Newsom’s decision to come out against Proposition 30.

Mayor Schaaf also discusses her future as she nears the end of her second term in office as the mayor of Oakland.

