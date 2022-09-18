No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure

(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 Million dollars.

Governor Newsom this week became the biggest name to oppose Proposition 30, joining the California Teacher’s Association, The California Chamber of Commerce, as well as the California Republican Party.

