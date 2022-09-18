ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin warns that athletic dorms are hurting Penn State in recruiting

Facilities are crucial to a team’s ability to recruit, and dorms are perhaps the most important. One of the country’s best recruiters in James Franklin believes so too. When asked about freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton’s stellar performance this season, Franklin used it to pitch that new dorms would help bring in more guys like him.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan releases appropriately themed hype video surrounding Blake Corum

Running back Blake Corum was featured in ‘corn kid’ themed video showing many of his highlights. The Michigan football Twitter account posted the video Thursday. Corum has been a solid spark in Michigan’s offense through 3 games. The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back has rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts (6.9 average) and 7 touchdowns against subpar competition. His latest game against UConn saw him account for 71 yards on just 12 attempts and 5 scores in a 59-0 blowout victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season

No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Detroit Lions#Michigan Wolverine#The Washington Commanders#Onepride Lions#The Philadelphia Eagles
saturdaytradition.com

Former Iowa standout joins NFL practice sqaud

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a bit more Big 10 flare to its roster moving forward. The Rams are signing former Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg to their practice squad. in a corresponding move, the Rams have released long snapper Matt Overton. VanValkenburg spent 4 seasons at Iowa before...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati

Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
saturdaytradition.com

FOX announces impressive viewership numbers through Week 3 of 2022 season

While many Nebraska fans may have turned off the tv during the Oklahoma blowout loss on Saturday, it still drew a pretty good crowd. FOX released the stats from the game, as well as the numbers through Week 3 so far. Nebraska-Oklahoma had 3.4 million people watching on FOX. This...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator following Bill Busch’s promotion

Nebraska football is making more changes following its heartbreaking loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph officially promoted Special Teams Quality Control coach Joey Connors to special teams coordinator on Tuesday. The move followed Joesph’s promotion of special teams coordinator Bill Busch to defensive play-calling following the firing of Erik Chinander.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt has 3 B1G schools inside his Top 10 for Week 4

Joel Klatt released his college football rankings following the Week 3 action. He had 3 B1G programs on his list. Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State were the teams that he liked from the B1G so far. Ohio State came in at No. 2, with Michigan at No. 4, and Penn State at No. 9.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy