saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains impact of Eli Manning cameo, SEC road win on Penn State program
James Franklin’s team has been in the news lately. It’s been for good reasons this time. Penn State is coming off a road win against Auburn and an Eli Manning viral video all within a few days each other. The Nittany Lions took care of business on the road, winning 41-12.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin warns that athletic dorms are hurting Penn State in recruiting
Facilities are crucial to a team’s ability to recruit, and dorms are perhaps the most important. One of the country’s best recruiters in James Franklin believes so too. When asked about freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton’s stellar performance this season, Franklin used it to pitch that new dorms would help bring in more guys like him.
saturdaytradition.com
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, names reasons Maryland could be a dangerous matchup for Wolverines
Until given a reason, Michigan is going to be a fan favorite to go undefeated this season in B1G play. Then again, not everyone is ready to crown the Wolverines the champs of the B1G East just yet. Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt isn’t playing favorites entering Saturday’s game...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan releases appropriately themed hype video surrounding Blake Corum
Running back Blake Corum was featured in ‘corn kid’ themed video showing many of his highlights. The Michigan football Twitter account posted the video Thursday. Corum has been a solid spark in Michigan’s offense through 3 games. The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back has rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts (6.9 average) and 7 touchdowns against subpar competition. His latest game against UConn saw him account for 71 yards on just 12 attempts and 5 scores in a 59-0 blowout victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season
No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Lance Leipold addresses rumors linking him to other jobs
Nebraska’s head coaching search is invading and will continue to invade headlines throughout the course of the 2022 season. A college football blue blood has a vacancy, so naturally, successful coaches at non-blue blood programs are rumored as candidates. That is just the case for Kansas coach Lance Leipold,...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 4: CJ Stroud is about to lap the field
In Week 3, Taulia Tagovailoa and JJ McCarthy warmed up for Maryland’s visit to No. 4 Michigan with solid performances. Those stars will collide in a meeting of unbeaten Big Ten East programs on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud will face his toughest challenge since Notre Dame when...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Iowa standout joins NFL practice sqaud
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a bit more Big 10 flare to its roster moving forward. The Rams are signing former Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg to their practice squad. in a corresponding move, the Rams have released long snapper Matt Overton. VanValkenburg spent 4 seasons at Iowa before...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati
Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: 3 candidates reportedly 'high on Huskers list' entering Week 4
Nebraska coaching search talks are starting to heat up again. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman updated everyone on where the search is at, including some candidates to look out for. According to a report from Feldman, sources tell him that there are three coaches high on Nebraska’s radar. Those...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts weighs in on reports and rumors surrounding Nebraska's coaching vacancy
Trev Alberts is heading into a crucial head coaching search for Nebraska. After firing Scott Frost following an abysmal start to the 2022 season, the coaching carousel and rumor mill surrounding the Huskers has already been fired up. Some of those reports and rumors have included Urban Meyer, Kansas head...
saturdaytradition.com
FOX announces impressive viewership numbers through Week 3 of 2022 season
While many Nebraska fans may have turned off the tv during the Oklahoma blowout loss on Saturday, it still drew a pretty good crowd. FOX released the stats from the game, as well as the numbers through Week 3 so far. Nebraska-Oklahoma had 3.4 million people watching on FOX. This...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator following Bill Busch’s promotion
Nebraska football is making more changes following its heartbreaking loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph officially promoted Special Teams Quality Control coach Joey Connors to special teams coordinator on Tuesday. The move followed Joesph’s promotion of special teams coordinator Bill Busch to defensive play-calling following the firing of Erik Chinander.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt has 3 B1G schools inside his Top 10 for Week 4
Joel Klatt released his college football rankings following the Week 3 action. He had 3 B1G programs on his list. Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State were the teams that he liked from the B1G so far. Ohio State came in at No. 2, with Michigan at No. 4, and Penn State at No. 9.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
saturdaytradition.com
Kyle Schwarber, former Indiana baseball player, makes B1G history with Philadelphia Phillies
Former Indiana baseball star and current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber made B1G history Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. No surprise, it came with the long ball. Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a 3-run home run and a run in the Phillies’ 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Rossi, Minnesota DC, received insight from LB Mariano Sori-Marin on game plan for Michigan State
Joe Rossi has been with Minnesota football since 2017, and doesn’t shy away from getting advice from his players apparently. Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press posted about what happened. Rossi wanted feedback from senior LB Mariano Sori-Marin about a few options for one part of his game plan...
