State College, PA

Penn State vs. Central Michigan: Prediction and preview

Penn State hosts Central Michigan in Week 4 at Beaver Stadium. The game is slated for a noon Eastern time kickoff on the Big Ten Network. Penn State welcomes Jim McElwain and company to Beaver Stadium Saturday looking to improve to a perfect 4-0 on the season. The Chippewas represent...
James Franklin praises Sean Clifford's toughness, speaks on how one QB on the roster can improve

James Franklin, like many Penn State fans, probably had a little scare after seeing Sean Clifford get drilled on Saturday. He didn’t see how bad the hit looked at first. Clifford was scrambling and trying to get a first down when he nearly got his head taken clean off by an Auburn defender. He fumbled the ball after how hard he was hit, but finished the game with 178 yards passing and 1 rushing touchdown.
James Franklin reveals philosophy when it comes to coaching staff: 'I'm going to provide a level of freedom'

James Franklin has been at Penn State since 2014. Since then, there’s been a number of people who have worked on his staff. Franklin was asked how he is to work for on Wednesday. One of the more recent departures from Penn State’s staff was former DC Brent Pry, who is now the head coach at Virginia Tech. His replacement, Manny Diaz, has drawn rave reviews after the Auburn game.
