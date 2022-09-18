Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State vs. Central Michigan: Prediction and preview
Penn State hosts Central Michigan in Week 4 at Beaver Stadium. The game is slated for a noon Eastern time kickoff on the Big Ten Network. Penn State welcomes Jim McElwain and company to Beaver Stadium Saturday looking to improve to a perfect 4-0 on the season. The Chippewas represent...
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst breaks down 'special' secondary class heading to Penn State in 2023
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports is giving Penn State fans something to be excited about in the near future. The Nittany Lions have a really solid group of secondary recruits heading to campus from the 2023 class. King Mack, Elliot Washington, Conrad Hussey, DaKaari Nelson, Lamont Payne, and Zion Tracy are...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin updates status of sophomore RB Keyvone Lee for Central Michigan game
James Franklin stated thatPenn State running back Keyvone Lee could miss Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. When asked of the sophomore’s status, Franklin said “we’re not sure, yet.”. Lee left Saturday’s game against Auburn after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter. He was seen...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin praises Sean Clifford's toughness, speaks on how one QB on the roster can improve
James Franklin, like many Penn State fans, probably had a little scare after seeing Sean Clifford get drilled on Saturday. He didn’t see how bad the hit looked at first. Clifford was scrambling and trying to get a first down when he nearly got his head taken clean off by an Auburn defender. He fumbled the ball after how hard he was hit, but finished the game with 178 yards passing and 1 rushing touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains impact of Eli Manning cameo, SEC road win on Penn State program
James Franklin’s team has been in the news lately. It’s been for good reasons this time. Penn State is coming off a road win against Auburn and an Eli Manning viral video all within a few days each other. The Nittany Lions took care of business on the road, winning 41-12.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin, Devyn Ford speak to physical transformation for freshman RB Kaytron Allen
Size matters. Never let anyone tell you otherwise. Take for instance the frame of Penn State running back Kaytron Allen. Nicknamed by teammates “Fatman” due to his 225-pound frame, Allen’s size likely limited his reps early in camp. That’s not the case anymore. After leaving IMG Academy...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals philosophy when it comes to coaching staff: 'I'm going to provide a level of freedom'
James Franklin has been at Penn State since 2014. Since then, there’s been a number of people who have worked on his staff. Franklin was asked how he is to work for on Wednesday. One of the more recent departures from Penn State’s staff was former DC Brent Pry, who is now the head coach at Virginia Tech. His replacement, Manny Diaz, has drawn rave reviews after the Auburn game.
saturdaytradition.com
Devyn Ford, Penn State RB, shares approach to loaded backfield: 'Comparison is a thief of joy'
Some running backs may not enjoy sharing their backfield with anyone but not Penn State running back Devyn Ford. Rather than seeing it as a curse to share the backfield, Ford sees it as a blessing and as long they keep winning, Ford doesn’t seem to mind. “One thing...
Comments / 1