Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

By Olafimihan Oshin
 4 days ago
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday,…

(The Hill) – Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S.

“I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population…might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci told The Financial Times in an interview published Sunday.

“If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that’s where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks.,” Fauci added.

Fauci, who announced last month that he will step down from his positions in the Biden administration in December, said political division is one factor driving anti-vaxxer sentiment, noting how some states have not promoted COVID-19 vaccination and Congress has failed to advance billions of dollars in funding.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a report in July showing that vaccination among children declined more during the COVID-19 pandemic than at any time in the past 30 years.

Fauci’s remark comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency last week due to the spread of polio through wastewater, spurring the state to ramp up vaccinations against the virus.

The U.S.’s COVID-19 vaccination rate amongst adults is still at 67 percent, according to CDC data, but is well below other countries.

Fauci also said in an interview with Bloomberg Law earlier this month that the U.S. should prepare for a bad flu season.

Comments / 228

Richard Hertz
4d ago

Mask and vaccine mandates were never about our health, it was an experiment to see just how many of us would comply. Pretty sure we’ve exceeded their expectations. The Pied Piper comes to mind

Reply(15)
111
Thinking Patriot
3d ago

I used to trust vaccines but after seeing all of these government agencies lying to people, I don't know. I will heavily study any jab I put in my body from now on.

Reply(10)
58
Tiredofassholes
3d ago

Puppy murderer. Did you see what Fauci he did to little babies during his study of AIDS? Hideous photos!! Babies born without arms and legs, and all blotched up. Horrible! And what he did to orphaned black kids? Fauci is a "mad scientist!"

Reply(12)
63
