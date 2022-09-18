ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
BBC

'﻿Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role

West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. T﻿he 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
BBC

Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters

Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
SB Nation

What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?

Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
BBC

Celtic: Scottish champions post £6m profit in annual accounts

Celtic have returned to profit after making £6m during the last financial year. Chairman Ian Bankier says full stadiums after the pandemic and record player sales of £29m helped the club overcome last year's loss. Almost £40m has been invested in signings as the club recruited 14 players...
SB Nation

Christoph Freund, Salzburg confirm Chelsea rejection

The mini saga of Christoph Freund becoming Chelsea sporting director has reached its conclusion today, with both RB Salzburg and Freund himself putting out statements confirming that he’s staying. Freund did confirm (again) that Chelsea were interested, but just like with Michael Edwards and Oliver Mintzlaff, our interest has...
