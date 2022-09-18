Read full article on original website
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Matt Turner Admits Moving To Arsenal Was "Risky" But He Thinks Mikel Arteta Can Help Him Improve
Turner, 28, joined the Gunners from New England Revolution in Major League Soccer this summer.
'I Don't What His Problem Is With Me'- Jack Grealish Hits Back At Graeme Souness
Jack Grealish has fired back at Graeme Souness after the former Liverpool and Rangers man recently criticised the England international.
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
Edouard Mendy Returns Early From International Duty Due To Injury
After being selected for Senegal's upcoming friendlies, Edouard Mendy has returned to Chelsea to nurse an ongoing injury.
BBC
Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters
Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
Fran Kirby Explains What Needs to Change Ahead of Manchester City
Chelsea Women follow up their opening day loss in the WSL against Liverpool, with a home battle against Manchester City this weekend.
SB Nation
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
Roberto De Zerbi urges Brighton to ‘play brave football, as I want’ | Nick Ames
Italian was managing in Ukraine until Russia invaded but has a record of achievement in his home country with Sassuolo
BBC
Celtic: Scottish champions post £6m profit in annual accounts
Celtic have returned to profit after making £6m during the last financial year. Chairman Ian Bankier says full stadiums after the pandemic and record player sales of £29m helped the club overcome last year's loss. Almost £40m has been invested in signings as the club recruited 14 players...
Fan misbehavior on rise in English soccer, government says
LONDON (AP) — The number of field invasions in soccer matches in England and Wales last season soared by 127% compared to the last full campaign before the coronavirus pandemic, according to government statistics released Thursday. The data provided by the Home Office — a government department responsible for...
Report: Manchester City Director Lined Up To Become New Chelsea Director
A Manchester City director is lined up to become Chelsea's new director of communications.
BBC
Chelsea sack commercial director Willoughby after he sent 'inappropriate messages' to football finance agent
Chelsea have sacked commercial director Damian Willoughby after he sent "inappropriate messages" to a female football finance agent. Willoughby sent improper messages to Catalina Kim before he joined the club last month. Kim was involved with a bid to buy the West London club in March. "Chelsea confirms that it...
SB Nation
Chelsea expected to be part of five-way ‘Battle for Bellingham’ next summer — report
It’s never too early to start rumor-mongering for next summer’s transfer window, especially with international breaks in relatively short supply this season, and the player expected to headline the 2023 Silly Season is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old (19!) surely needs no introduction. Long tracked by...
Jack Grealish: ‘I’m just a normal kid. I know how professional I actually am’
England winger Jack Grealish was not satsified with his form in his first year at Manchester City but says ‘I’ll always have people on the back of me’
SB Nation
Christoph Freund, Salzburg confirm Chelsea rejection
The mini saga of Christoph Freund becoming Chelsea sporting director has reached its conclusion today, with both RB Salzburg and Freund himself putting out statements confirming that he’s staying. Freund did confirm (again) that Chelsea were interested, but just like with Michael Edwards and Oliver Mintzlaff, our interest has...
'Wijnaldum Should Have Stayed' - Pundit Urges Liverpool Not To Repeat Mistake
Paul Robinson says the Anfield hierarchy must renew Thiago Alcantara's contract.
Erling Haaland Has Made Manchester City Something Special
Former Liverpool and Manchester City Steve McManaman believes that Erling Haaland is the difference for Pep Guardiola in the Champions League.
