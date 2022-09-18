Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
theburn.com
Foster’s Grille in South Riding officially opens today
The return of Foster’s Grille to Loudoun County will be complete today — Wednesday, September 21 — with the official 11 a.m. opening of a new location in the South Riding Market Square shopping center. That’s the Giant and Home Depot anchored center off Loudoun County Parkway...
ffxnow.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery arrives in Herndon, will offer free ‘bundtlets’ at grand opening
Another dessert shop has officially opened at 332 Elden Street in Herndon. Nothing Bundt Cakes is slated for a grand opening on Oct. 7 and 8 following a soft opening that happened in early September. The first 75 guests on grand opening day will receive a free coupon for one...
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured
VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
restonnow.com
Upcoming gastropub restaurant in Reston reignites family legacy, pays ode to Lake Anne
Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment. The proposed redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominium complex (via Craftmark Homes) The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting…. Proposed ‘home share’ program could help house older county residents...
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
tmpresale.com
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax Dec 19th, 2022 – presale password
The newest Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular presale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes: While this limited time pre-sale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to get Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular concert tickets before the public!. This presale is a good time to acquire tickets, ahead of they...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: A new home for shelter pets in Prince William County
The long-awaited new Prince William County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and more than 40 pets finding their forever homes. The $16.7 million project replaces the old shelter on Bristow Road built in 1975. The old building was 6,646 square feet and not up to state standards. The new facility, on the same property, is more than 25,000 square feet.
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Living the Vida Style at Old Town’s Newest Consignment Boutique
Off the beaten path that is King Street, tucked back behind Pedego Bikes, Old Town’s newest consignment boutique opened last month at 210 N. Lee St. in Suite 104. Visitors are welcomed by the shop’s warm, boho style and the shop’s name, Vida Style, is proudly displayed in gold letters on a light pink wall behind the checkout counter.
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
theburn.com
Ashburn Village Inn is thriving after rough start two years ago
“Grind it out and survive.” At first glance, that doesn’t sound like the best business plan, but when the grand opening of your new restaurant and bar is scheduled for March 16, and the world locks down for a pandemic two days before, grind it, and survive becomes your only option.
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
WJLA
Police looking for men they say smashed cases, stole jewelry at multiple Fairfax Co stores
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for masked men they say destroyed display cases and stole jewelry from a pair of Fairfax County jewelry stores, and are looking to connect them to the robbery of a third. At 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 8, three men entered Prince...
fox5dc.com
Grand jury to hear case of DC rapper accused of firing gun inside Tysons Corner mall
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The case against a Washington, D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center will be heard by a grand jury Monday. Noah Settles, 22, faces several weapons charges surrounding the June 18 shooting. Authorities say no one was hit directly, but three people were injured as they were escaping the gunfire.
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19,...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old outside Fairfax County apartment complex
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing a 19-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia over the weekend, according to Fairfax County Police. Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street...
