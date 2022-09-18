Hello cold front! A potent incoming front is dramatically changing up our weather here in the Sunflower State. Those to the northwest will be much cooler in the upper 60s, with a spread of 80s and 90s for those out ahead of the front. Expect another sizzling summer day in the Wichita metro and those in southern Kansas. Winds begin to switch out of the north/northeast as the day progresses.

