3 Kansas restaurants assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La Fiesta of […]
WIBW
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
Emporia gazette.com
Traffic light knocked down, could be out for months
Downtown Emporia could be short one traffic light for the rest of the year, after a driver sent it crashing to the ground Tuesday morning. Security video posted on Facebook showed a driver bumping into a pole at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street during the 7 a.m. hour. Even though the speed appeared slow, that was enough to knock the pedestrian light pole over.
Emporia gazette.com
City commission approves grant application for housing project
The Emporia City Commission approved a $400,000 Moderate Income Housing grant application on behalf of a proposed housing development slated to construct 24 duplex housing units in east Emporia. Overall, the developer is seeking $650,000 from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the project. The two-bedroom, one bath units are...
Emporia gazette.com
Last of the summer sun tea
The heat index could be making its last appearance of the season in the Emporia area. The National Weather Service advised Tuesday morning that afternoon heat could bring a heat index as high as 103 degrees.
Woman injured by her own car in west Wichita
A woman was injured when her own car rolled over her leg. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Street.
classiccountry1070.com
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman. Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers. Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close. Royals fire president of baseball operations...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball wins both home matches on Thursday night
The Emporia High School volleyball team topped Salina Central and Manhattan in a triangular at Emporia High School on Thursday night. The Lady Spartans won both matches in two sets, defeating Salina Central, 25-13, 25-13 and Manhattan, 25-20, 25-22.
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
WIBW
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
Woman seriously injured when car runs over her leg
A woman in her 70s received injuries when she forgot to put her car in park.
2 from Junction City among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Potent front working through the state, spotty rain
Hello cold front! A potent incoming front is dramatically changing up our weather here in the Sunflower State. Those to the northwest will be much cooler in the upper 60s, with a spread of 80s and 90s for those out ahead of the front. Expect another sizzling summer day in the Wichita metro and those in southern Kansas. Winds begin to switch out of the north/northeast as the day progresses.
Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Emporia gazette.com
Virgil R. Shellenberger Jr.
Virgil R. Shellenberger Jr. passed away at the age of 90 on September 20, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, KS. Virgil was born on August 20, 1932 to Virgil Sr. and Rose Leffler Shellenberger in Bushong KS. He lived his childhood on a farm in North Lyon County and graduated from Bushong High School. He met his sweetheart, Harriet when he was 15 and she was 16. His family life began when he married Harriet Feik Shellenberger on November 25, 1951. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2021.
KVOE
UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday
USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
KWCH.com
3 killed in Dickinson County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
KVOE
Semi driver escapes injury after wreck on Interstate 35 east of Emporia
A semi driver escaped injury after a crash east of Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 141, or outside the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit, around 11 pm. Details about how the crash unfolded have not been announced, but Emporia Fire says a guardrail went through the semi’s passenger window after the vehicle overturned. The driver declined a hospital trip after the wreck.
