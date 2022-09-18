ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers: 30 Years Ago, the ‘Majik Man’ Got Hurt, and Brett Favre Stole the Show

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

On September 20, 1992, one Green Bay Packers quarterback with visions of finding a permanent place in Canton, Ohio, went down with a devastating injury. He was replaced by another who eventually got there. That’s the quick story of Don Majkowski and Brett Favre.

From 1979 to 1989, the Packers had one winning season, and that came during the strike-shortened year in 1982 when they went 5-3-1. In 1989, Majkowski, known as the “Majik Man,” led the Packers to their first 10-win season since 1972. Majkowski finished second in the MVP voting to Joe Montana that season.

Thirty years ago, Majkowski went down with an ankle injury and was replaced by a young Favre. Favre rallied the Packers to victory and started every game in Green Bay for the next 15 years.

Don Majkowski’s Green Bay Packers career was derailed by injuries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gJ2a_0i0kyDz100
Quarterbacks Don Majkowski #7, Ty Detmer #11 and Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers talk on the sidelines during a 16-14 win over the Houston Oilers at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas on December 13, 1992. | James Biever/Getty Images.

Majkowski was a 10th-round draft pick by the Packers in 1987. He made the team and made an immediate impact, starting five games and going 2-2-1.

Majkowski made nine starts in 1988, going 3-6, but then was named the full-time starter in ’89 after veteran Randy Wright was given his release. Majik guided the team to a 10-6 record by putting up some impressive numbers.

He started all 16 games and led the NFL in completions (353), attempts (599), and passing yards (4,318). Majkowski threw 27 touchdown passes and also was a threat with his legs. He rushed for 358 yards and added five touchdowns on the ground. He earned his nickname after leading the team to victories with last-minute heroics. Green Bay won seven of its last nine games in ’89, three of them by one point.

In 1990, Phoenix Cardinals linebacker Freddie Joe Nunn slammed Majkowski to the turf during Week 10. Majkowski tore his rotator cuff on the play and missed the rest of the season. He started eight games in ’91 and regained the full-time starting job in 1992.

Three games into the season, Majkowski got injured again. In a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he tore a ligament in his ankle, and Favre replaced him.

Favre rallied the Packers past the Bengals, beginning his Hall of Fame career

The Packers acquired Favre in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft. Before the 1992 season, Green Bay sent a first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Favre.

Favre replaced Majkowski, who went down with an ankle injury early in the game. He engineered the first of his many come-from-behind wins when he began the final drive of the game from the Green Bay 8-yard line with 1:07 left and his team down 23-17.

Favre connected with Sterling Sharpe on a 42-yard play on second down to put the Packers in Bengals territory. After hitting Vince Workman with a pass that put them at the Cincinnati 35, Favre spiked the ball with 19 seconds to go. He then lofted a pass to Kitrick Taylor for a touchdown that helped the Packers pull out a 24-23 victory.

The late-game heroics began Favre’s illustrious NFL career. He then started 297 straight games. He led Green Bay to a Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 31. They returned to the Super Bowl the following season but fell to the Denver Broncos 31-24.

Favre, a three-time MVP, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He finished his career with 508 touchdown passes.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Brett Favre’s Little Secret About His Iron-Man Streak

The post Green Bay Packers: 30 Years Ago, the ‘Majik Man’ Got Hurt, and Brett Favre Stole the Show appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Texas State
Green Bay, WI
Football
State
Ohio State
Local
Wisconsin Football
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Detmer
Person
Vince Workman
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida

Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Bengals#American Football#Mvp#The Houston Oilers
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

206K+
Followers
32K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy