Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 42-38 loss to Miami Dolphins | COMMENTARY

By Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass between two Raven defenders as the Baltimore Ravens host the Miami Dolphins in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s home opener at M&T Bank Stadium:

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 119 yards, including a career-long 79-yard touchdown run. Compared to previous seasons, he seems to have a better connection with his receivers on timing routes. He did fumble at the Dolphins’ 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter and overthrew tight end Mark Andrews late in the game, but he dominated Miami. He nearly finished with a perfect passer rating, settling for a mark of 142.6. If he doesn’t play well and carry the offense, the Ravens have no chance of winning. Grade: A

Running backs

The Ravens have no running game. If you subtract Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run, the Ravens had 76 yards on 24 carries. That’s unacceptable in an offense centered around the running game. Starter Kenyan Drake had 8 yards on six carries and backup Justice Hill had three carries for 16 yards, including a 13-yard run. The Ravens needed a closer, someone who could have kept the ball away from Miami’s offense. Instead, this running game remained extremely ineffective. Grade: D

Offensive line

The forte of this group was supposed to be run blocking, but the unit is pass blocking better than expected. On Andrews’ 25-yard reception in the second quarter, Jackson had time to go through his progressions. The Ravens couldn’t get any push in the running game, though, especially at the goal line. After reaching the Dolphins’ 4 on their long second drive, they failed to score on five straight rushing attempts before turning the ball over on downs on Jackson’s fumble. The Ravens aren’t getting any movement off the ball on initial contact. Grade: C-

Receivers

Rashod Bateman had a 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter after making a nice move to get inside of cornerback Xavien Howard. Andrews played well with nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown and Demarcus Robinson had a 12-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. The Ravens got rookie tight end Isaiah Likely involved with four catches for 43 yards. This group averaged 15.1 yards per catch, but the Ravens need to get Devin Duvernay (two catches for 42 yards) into the mix more with some quick screens and slants. Speed often leads to big plays. Just ask the Ravens’ secondary. Grade: A-

Defensive line

The Ravens were decent against the run in the first half but started to wear down in the second as Miami finished with 86 rushing yards while averaging 4.8 per carry. The starting group of Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike and Calais Campbell got little pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and there were no playmakers in the second half when the Ravens needed a stop. The defense allowed four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Grade: F

Linebackers

Justin Houston (one sack) has stepped up to be a force as a pass rusher on the outside, but fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh hasn’t been dominant after a strong training camp and preseason. Some thought that inside linebacker Patrick Queen had turned the corner after a strong game against the New York Jets last week, but he missed several tackles and was a liability in pass coverage against the Dolphins. The Ravens couldn’t stop the pass or the run. Grade: F

Secondary

The Ravens gave up six touchdown passes, and it seemed as if every Dolphins receiver caught one except for former Miami great Paul Warfield. The Ravens got beat physically, and communication on the back end was pathetic. The Ravens were without cornerbacks Kyle Fuller (torn ACL) and Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) because of injuries and starting cornerback Maron Humphrey also missed most of the second half with an injury. Do their replacements even practice? You couldn’t tell from Sunday’s performance. Grade: F

Special teams

Justin Tucker made a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 left in the game to give the Ravens a 38-35 lead, but the short boot on the ensuing kickoff was questionable. The Dolphins returned it 18 yards to start their game-winning drive at their own 32. Poor decision. Rookie Jordan Stout had a 36-yard punt after he handled a low snap from center on the Ravens’ penultimate possession, which allowed Miami to start at its own 36. Duvernay was untouched on a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the game. Grade: B

Coaching

Offensively, the Ravens did almost everything they wanted except run the ball, which would have let them close out the game. However, they went 1-for-3 on fourth down, which is not a good percentage for coach John Harbaugh. Defensively, they were a mess. Tagovailoa wasn’t as easy to track down as Jets quarterback Joe Flacco a week ago, and he made the Ravens pay. Regardless, this was a humiliating defeat and the entire staff has to be embarrassed, especially on defense. Grade: C-

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

