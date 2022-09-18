Connecticut Sun have season ended by Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of WNBA Finals

The 2022 season has ended in far too familiar of a fashion for the Connecticut Sun: just shy of a WNBA championship.

The Sun fell to the Las Vegas Aces 78-71 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena, dropping the championship series 3-1.

“This team has heart. This team has a lot of pride,” Jonquel Jones said. “This team, everybody has made sacrifices for us to be able to be back here. The chips didn’t fall the way we wanted them to, but there’s a lot of selflessness and a lot of sacrifices to be able to have this team back together and make this run. While it’s tough and it’s disappointing, we get to say that we were one of the last two teams standing and playing for a championship.”

Connecticut has lost in the semifinals or finals of the playoffs in four consecutive seasons. This was the Sun’s first time back in the finals since 2019, when they fell in five games to the Washington Mystics.

The Sun franchise holds the WNBA record for most postseason wins (37) without having secured a championship. The Aces won their first after ending the game on a 8-0 run.

“The sustained success is really special,” Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said. “But in pro sports, you want banners and we are going to keep grinding and grinding until we can try to hang a banner.”

Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds and was named the Finals MVP. Riquna Williams torched the Sun, going off for five 3-pointers and 17 points off the Las Vegas bench. A’ja Wilson had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Kelsey Plum added 15 points, three assists and three steals.

Though the Sun didn’t come out on top, Alyssa Thomas continued to make history for her team. She became the first player to record a triple-double in the WNBA Finals in a Game 3 win on Thursday night and did so again Sunday. She finished with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Courtney Williams led the Sun in scoring with 17 points. Jonquel Jones finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Brionna Jones added 11 points off the bench.

“Nobody expected us to be here, first and foremost,” Thomas said. “They thought we would lose to Chicago and Dallas, and despite all that, we made it to the Finals. Unfortunately it didn’t go the way we wanted it to.”

The back and forth defensive contest featured seven lead changes and eight ties. The two teams combined for 29 turnovers, with 16 of those coming from the Sun. Connecticut shot 41.3% from the field and Las Vegas shot 45.3%.

In her pregame media availability, Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon said she expected things to get much more physical as both teams continued to push to keep their championship aspirations alive. That’s exactly how the first half played out.

The Sun trailed the Aces 30-28 at halftime after quite the defensive first two quarters. Each side held the other to a low shooting percentage, with Connecticut making 35.5% of its attempts and Las Vegas connecting on 33.3% of its shots. No player scored more than seven points in the first half and both teams combined for 17 turnovers.

Las Vegas led by as many as 10 points in the first half, up 25-15 after a layup from former UConn center Kiah Stokes with 6:28 left in the second quarter. The Sun had gone over three minutes without a basket, allowing their opponent to go on a 9-0 run. Courtney Williams, the last player to have scored for the Sun, was the one to once again stop the bleeding with a midrange jumper. Her team went on a 10-0 run from there, eventually tying the game with under a minute and a half left in the first half.

The game was again tied, at 67-67, with 2:44 left in the fourth quarter. With a small ball lineup of Wilson, Plum, Gray, Jackie Young and Riquna Williams against the Sun’s jumbo lineup of Courtney Williams, Bonner, Thomas and both Joneses, the Aces went on an 11-4 run from there to end the night.

“We’ll look back somewhere down the line and be proud that we were in the Finals competing at the highest level for a championship,” Miller said. “It hurts. It stings right now.”