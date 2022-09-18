Read full article on original website
Moving forward from the aftermath of a burglary
What follows a break-in experience can vary both by circumstance and person, and it can leave not only a financial impact, but an emotional one as well. Replacing stolen things becomes a hassle on top of dealing with the police, landlords and even insurance companies. It’s also common for victims of a break-in to feel like their space and security have been violated.
Animal hospitals are understaffed amid a local high pet population
Previous SPCA Humane Education Director Dee Schaefer spent her Monday in July answering calls at the front desk due to a staff shortage. A pitbull roamed the lobby and a white cat lain on the chair next to the reception desk while she worked. At the SPCA, there is one...
Safety advice suggested for students living off-campus
As the new semester begins, for many students, moving from an on-campus residence hall into an off-campus house or apartment may represent a new era of young adulthood that comes with a feeling of freedom and independence. However, living in off-campus neighborhoods can mean sacrificing a bit of that added safety that comes with having a heavy on-campus presence of the Department of Public Safety.
20th Human Rights Film Festival expected to spark conversations of change
Courtesy of Israel State Archives | Beno Rothenberg collection | All rights reserved. When a movie has a profound impact on an audience, it has the ability to motivate daunting, yet essential conversations. And organizers of this year’s lineup of award-winning films at the 20th Syracuse University Human Rights Film...
