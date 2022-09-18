Read full article on original website
Three Emporia teams in action on Thursday
Three Emporia High School teams are in action today, with one playing in front of the home fans. The volleyball team will hit the floor for the first time in a week when it hosts Manhattan and Salina Central in a triangular beginning at 5 p.m. Head coach Ping Wang likes what she has seen in practice.
Emporia girls golf finishes second at Maize South Invitational
The Emporia High School girls golf team finished second at the Maize South Invitational at Auburn Hills in Wichita on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Spartans finished the nine-hole tournament with a team score of 179, six strokes behind first-place Maize.
EHS Homecoming Royalty candidates announced
Emporia High School will crowd its Homecoming royalty during the Friday, Sept. 30, football game against Manhattan. Candidates for king are Angel Aldrete, Fred Jackson, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares and Bobby Trujillo. Candidates for queen are Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Rebecca Snyder, Journey Walburn and Elizabeth Willhite. The Homecoming parade...
Emporia boys soccer falls to Washurn Rural
The Emporia High School boys soccer team fell to Centennial League rival Washburn Rural, 3-0, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Washburn Rural got off to a fast start, scoring five minutes into the game. The Junior Blues scored again eight minutes before the half to make it a 2-0 game. They netted their third goal of the evening in the 48th minute.
Lebo tops Olpe in area volleyball game of the week
LEBO — Lebo High School continued its dominance Tuesday evening, dispatching Olpe High School in three games to secure the match and improve to 17-1. Olpe fell to 10-9. The matchup was a battle between the top area programs and the beginning of Lyon County League play. The Lady Eagles took the Wolves to three games, but Lebo’s offensive power — though slightly stifled Tuesday evening — was enough to prevail. However, assertive serving and defense probably deserved the credit.
Argabright finalist for Kansas Superintendent of Year
The Southern Lyon County school district has a finalist for Kansas School Superintendent of the Year. "This is news to all of us," an aide to Dr. Mike Argabright said Tuesday morning.
Area schools volleyball roundup
Three area volleyball programs competed in two tournaments during the weekend with mixed results. Lebo High School showed out in the Erie Tournament, but Chase County High School and Hartford High School had a tough go of it in the Hartford Invitational. Erie Tournament.
Emporia State University faculty leaders wait for answers after rapid firing of tenured professors
Shawn Keough, faculty senate president at Emporia State University, listens to concerns from faculty members during a meeting Tuesday. The message from the administration, Keough told them, is "please wait." (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Fall's coming; rain and temperatures are falling
The season officially changes Thursday. Seldom is it as obvious as it is in Emporia, as summer turns to fall. Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.45 inches of rain as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Rain is expected to last through 3 p.m. as a cold front moves through.
David Traylor Zoo of Emporia earns AZA accreditation again
The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is celebrating another accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo has been AZA-accredited since 1985. “It’s kind of almost a yearlong process preparing for accreditation,” said zoo director Lisa Keith, who announced the accreditation to Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. “You have to send your application in March and it’s an extremely long application.”
Emporia State administrators hint at more changes, as campus reacts to terminations
Emporia State University spokeswoman Gwen Larson said the university will not be naming what departments were impacted by the terminations that swept ESU campus last week, citing privacy concerns for affected faculty. “We are not releasing what departments had people laid off,” Larson said. “That may come out in the...
Distressing change at ESU
The Emporia State University’s plan to restructure, using the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) recently adopted emergency policy for addressing COVID-19 issues at Kansas universities, has brought immediate and distressing change to the campus community. ESU faculty and students were presented with the Framework plan on Sept. 7, with...
City commission approves grant application for housing project
The Emporia City Commission approved a $400,000 Moderate Income Housing grant application on behalf of a proposed housing development slated to construct 24 duplex housing units in east Emporia. Overall, the developer is seeking $650,000 from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the project. The two-bedroom, one bath units are...
Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck
An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
About town
Jeanna Repass, Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State has scheduled a stop in Emporia. Emporia State College Democrats will host the candidate at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Lyon County Democratic Headquarters, 915 Commercial St. The event is open to the public.
ESU community holds candlelight vigil in honor of terminated faculty
The Emporia State University community gathered on the Plumb Hall lawn Monday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of the 33 faculty who lost their jobs as part of ESU’s “workforce management” framework. Michael Smith, chair of social sciences, sociology and criminology kicked off the night...
Traffic light knocked down, could be out for months
Downtown Emporia could be short one traffic light for the rest of the year, after a driver sent it crashing to the ground Tuesday morning. Security video posted on Facebook showed a driver bumping into a pole at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street during the 7 a.m. hour. Even though the speed appeared slow, that was enough to knock the pedestrian light pole over.
No gun found at EHS as lockdown ends
The Emporia High School went into a level two lockdown for most of the afternoon Tuesday. It ended with police saying there was "no criminal investigation." Emporia Middle School and the transitions program were placed in a level one lockdown as a precautionary measure. A statement from police spokesman Capt....
FHTC ranks in top 10 nationwide for three-year graduation rates
Flint Hills Technical College was recently recognized for its graduation rates, ranking in the top ten associate degree-granting colleges for three-year graduation rates. FHTC was recognized for its achievement by The Chronicle of Higher Education for the third year in a row.
EHS students teach children's theatre workshop
A workshop for children with a flair for the dramatic was held at Emporia High School Saturday. Around 30 children between the ages of 4-11 participated in the Kids Theatre Workshop, sponsored by EHS Theatre. This was the third time the high school has been able to offer the workshop, according to EHS theatre teacher Kacie Hastings.
