Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate Reza Madadi has questioned Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s criticism regarding Khamzat’s UFC 279 weight miss. After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds at UFC 279, many were questioning the motivation of ‘Borz’ and whether or not he was fully focused on his fight week task. One of the most notable critics was none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov, who noted that he didn’t believe Chimaev had enough Muslims around him to help guide the welterweight star in the right direction.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO