Wake Forest Football vs. Clemson - Streaking Deacon
What is shaping up to be the biggest home game in the Dave Clawson beckons, as No. 16 Wake Forest hosts No. 5 Clemson at noon Saturday at Truist Field — the highest.
Georgia football: Champ Bailey explains how Kirby Smart ‘was built for this’
Twenty-six years ago, Kirby Smart and Champ Bailey were teammates and part of Georgia’s secondary. Bailey went on to NFL stardom after leaving Athens while Smart eventually turned to coaching. Looking back now, Bailey explained it was obvious back then that Smart was destined to pick up a headset.
Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha grateful for lifelong friendship with Clemson's Shipley
As Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha underwent surgery in January to treat a torn ACL suffered in the Gator Bowl victory over Rutgers, one of the first people to reach out to him was Clemson running back Will Shipley and his family. “It’s one of those relationships where you go...
Georgia football podcast: UGA vs. Kent State preview and predictions
The Dawgs247 look ahead to Saturday's showdown between Georgia and Kent State and what to expect from the Bulldogs' Week 4 foe. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
