Ruston, LA

Georgia football podcast: UGA vs. Kent State preview and predictions

The Dawgs247 look ahead to Saturday's showdown between Georgia and Kent State and what to expect from the Bulldogs' Week 4 foe. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
