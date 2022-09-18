Read full article on original website
'I Don't What His Problem Is With Me'- Jack Grealish Hits Back At Graeme Souness
Jack Grealish has fired back at Graeme Souness after the former Liverpool and Rangers man recently criticised the England international.
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne up for Premier League Player of the Month for September
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for September. Due to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, there were only two matches played by City in the Prem this month. Kevin was his usual, superlative self in both affairs. KDB...
Report: Jude Bellingham Could Stay At Borussia Dortmund Until 2024
Rumours are heavy surrounding Jude Bellingham leaving Dortmund this summer, but the player could now stay at the club until 2024.
SB Nation
Everton receive boost in hunt for Bramley Moore Dock stadium naming rights partner
Everton have named sports and entertainment consultancy company Elevate Sports Ventures as a new partner to help the club maximise commercial opportunities at their new stadium - including a naming rights deal. Work is continuing at the site on Liverpool’s waterfront with the Blues hoping to be in their new...
BBC
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool man ends playing career
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced he has retired as a player, saying: "It's not been a bad ride." The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Now he says it is...
Roberto De Zerbi urges Brighton to ‘play brave football, as I want’ | Nick Ames
Italian was managing in Ukraine until Russia invaded but has a record of achievement in his home country with Sassuolo
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea interested in Rafael Leao as he eyes AC Milan pay rise
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Leao seeks contract renewal...
Report: Manchester City Director Lined Up To Become New Chelsea Director
A Manchester City director is lined up to become Chelsea's new director of communications.
Manchester City: International Round Up
Manchester City players were in action tonight for their respected countries, and we take a look at how they got on.
NBC Sports
Report: Graham Potter prioritizing Harry Kane at Chelsea, offering Lukaku
A sensational report out of Italy claims that new Chelsea boss Graham Potter’s priority in the transfer market would be to buy Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Perhaps even more sensational, but also logical given that Antonio Conte is Tottenham’s boss, is the claim within the report that Serie A star Romelu Lukaku, on loan to Inter Milan from Chelsea, would be part of the makeweight.
FOX Sports
Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win
BERLIN (AP) — Munich’s beer-swilling Oktoberfest is in full swing but Germany's most successful soccer club is in no mood to party. Bayern Munich is in crisis after four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win. Doubt, uncertainty, disbelief — and anger. They’ve all been evident at the club...
Mario Pafundi From Manchester City's Medical Team Joins Norway
Mario Pafundi has joined Norway's medical team, and will continue to work at Manchester City in the mean time.
