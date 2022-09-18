Read full article on original website
MLB
Kemp leads with bat, words: 'You've got to make the days count'
OAKLAND -- In a rebuilding year that has been mostly about development for the A’s, this week’s homestand presents an opportunity to take on a different role: spoiler. Entering a stretch of six games in six days against the Mariners and Mets, these young A’s know they can make life difficult for a pair of teams that are in the thick of a playoff race. On the strength of arguably its most impressive overall pitching performance of the season and Tony Kemp's key three-run homer, Oakland proved to be a headache for Seattle in a series-opening 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at the Coliseum.
MLB
Mariners know 'we need to finish strong'
OAKLAND -- One day after he played the hero in Anaheim, Carlos Santana led off the second inning on Tuesday with a chopping ground ball that pushed A’s third baseman Vimael Machín to the deepest part of the dirt toward shallow left field, forcing a long throw that, with some "big fella" hustle, allowed Santana to reach.
MLB
Waino battling arm fatigue in rare rocky September
SAN DIEGO – With their offense already in the throes of an ugly drought that has seen them score just one run in the past 34 innings, the Cardinals didn’t exactly need any more bad news to emerge from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Padres. However, that’s...
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
MLB
This catcher got sneaky after throwing an eephus
There’s changing speeds on the mound, and then there’s what the Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs did on Tuesday night vs. the Blue Jays. Stubbs, a position player, was called upon in the ninth inning after Toronto had already punished Phillies pitching for 18 runs on 21 hits. His...
MLB
Who is the Nationals’ clubhouse leader?
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Nationals added more than a veteran bat when Luke Voit was acquired from the Padres on Aug. 2 -- they also gained a leader who was eager to step up in a clubhouse that had just become significantly younger at the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Tough decisions await Astros in playoffs
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What the Astros have done the past eight seasons has been nothing short of remarkable -- seven trips to the playoffs in eight seasons, five American League West titles in the past six years, a shot at their fourth 100-win season in their past five full seasons and five consecutive AL Championship Series appearances. Oh, they also won three pennants and the 2017 World Series.
MLB
Lyles goes distance to keep Orioles in hunt
BALTIMORE -- Out came members of the Orioles’ bullpen, carrying the team’s orange Gatorade jugs, filled to the brim with ice-cold celebration. Their target: their proclaimed dad, staff bulldog and starter who just threw the first complete game by an Oriole since John Means’ no-hitter on May 5, 2021.
MLB
Braves well-positioned for division crown, potential repeat
As the Braves bid to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles in more than 20 years, they know their journey would be much easier if they end up winning a fifth consecutive National League East title. For more than three months, the Braves and Mets have...
MLB
Tampa boys light up Trop as Astros eye top seed
ST. PETERSBURG -- The celebration line of high-fives and fist bumps for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker in the visiting dugout was capped by a hug from pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who teamed up with his fellow Tampa native to send the Astros to their first sweep at Tropicana Field. •...
MLB
Yanks' historic slams 1 inning (and 21 hours) apart
The name Aaron Judge and the word "history" have been used in the same sentence quite a bit lately, and for good reason -- Judge became the sixth player in AL/NL history to hit 60 home runs in one season with a solo shot in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium, and with two more homers, he would set an all-time American League record. But Judge's teammates have been making some history of their own.
MLB
Meneses' go-ahead jack makes Braves pay
ATLANTA -- After waiting 11 years to get a Major League opportunity, Joey Meneses returned to where his journey began, but in a different uniform. Three days before his 19th birthday, the first baseman signed a Minor League deal with the Braves in May 2011. In September 2022, he made his first Major League appearance against the Braves and shined. The 30-year-old rookie was called up to the Nationals’ roster when Juan Soto and Josh Bell were traded to San Diego at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, and Meneses hasn't looked back.
MLB
Rangers sign eight-year veteran Plawecki
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers signed veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Major League deal on Wednesday. The signing fills a roster spot after utility man Nick Solak was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right foot fracture. Plawecki is an eight-year MLB veteran who has spent time with...
MLB
Versatility rewarded: Silver Slugger added for utility players
In recognition of the ever-increasing versatility of players across MLB, Louisville Slugger announced Wednesday that its annual Silver Slugger Award will have a new category for utility players, beginning this year. • Silver Slugger winners. "Adding Silver Sluggers for utility players has been something we’ve considered for some time,” Louisville...
MLB
Contreras hits bump, but flashes strikeout stuff
NEW YORK -- It was a reunion of sorts between Pirates right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Contreras started the game against the organization with whom he began his career as a Minor Leaguer, but his time with New York ended when he was traded to Pittsburgh in January 2021 as part of a package for right-hander Jameson Taillon.
MLB
Rays can't find their footing against AL-best Astros
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Astros have clearly established themselves as the class of the American League throughout the season. They stand one win away from 100, which would match the Rays’ total as the AL’s best team last year. And Houston looked every bit like the team to...
MLB
Where do Cy races stand with time running out?
There’s still time for the Cy Young races to flip, but both front-runners have given themselves some breathing room as we near the end of the regular season. Last week saw the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara cement their cases for the top spot in the American League and National League, respectively, as Verlander returned from the injured list to throw five hitless innings against the A’s, and Alcantara fired his MLB-leading fifth complete game of the season.
MLB
Mets' 106th hit batsman breaks (and leaves) a mark
MILWAUKEE -- One of the most inevitable subplots of the 2022 Mets season reached its climax on Wednesday, when the club set a modern AL/NL record with its 106th hit batsman of the season. It’s a mark that no one on the Mets wished to achieve. “It’s like a...
MLB
Gausman's rebound soothes sting of extras defeat
PHILADELPHIA -- If Wednesday night was any indication, Kevin Gausman is postseason-ready -- and so is his devastating splitter. Oh, and so is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat, not that there was much doubt. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they'll need to work on putting the finishing touches on series before...
MLB
McKenzie (13 K's) deals as Cleveland creeps closer to title
CHICAGO -- The Guardians’ playoff odds are skyrocketing by the minute. After Tuesday’s extra-inning thriller, the Guardians jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday night that propelled them to an 8-2 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The win moved Cleveland six games ahead...
