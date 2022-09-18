Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Open B1G Play at Home
• The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team begins Big Ten play this weekend with a pair of home matches. The Huskers host Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. and turn around 24 hours later to host No. 7 Ohio State at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
News Channel Nebraska
NU notes: Nebraska's DC change meant to offer hope for rest of season
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph says he wants a defense that stops the run and pass and gives up no points. The Cornhuskers have shown they have a long way to go to reach Joseph's goal. Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander after the 49-7 loss to Oklahoma and replaced...
News Channel Nebraska
Jordan Larson joins Midland volleyball as volunteer assistant
FREMONT, Neb. – As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States. The Hooper, Neb. native is now hoping to lend some of that...
News Channel Nebraska
Marylyn Schneider
Marylyn Schneider, age 77 of Nebraska City died September 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Marylyn was born July 20, 1945 to Donald and Lucy Mae (Kerr) Johnson in. Springfield, MO. The family moved to Fort Lupton, CO where they resided until Marylyn was five. They then...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Texas. Authorities said they took LaJuan Jones #86630 into custody on Tuesday, September 20. He was located at a family member’s residence.
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
News Channel Nebraska
North and South Omaha await big decisions on $355 million
Four public hearings aimed at spending $355 million to transform Omaha’s inner city and other economically struggling parts of Nebraska are in the books. The Economic Recovery Act passed the Legislature 45-to-one but some argue the hard part is just beginning. For years, and years, folks in North Omaha...
News Channel Nebraska
Peru's new grocery store puts focus on 'community'
PERU - DJ and Lindy Schmidt were thrilled Thursday with the opening of a second location for The Market grocery store and a gathering of top-of-the-morning shoppers at Peru. DJ Schmidt: “Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. I’m shaken. I wasn’t expecting a crowd like this.”
News Channel Nebraska
Louisville woman sentenced for federal meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Cass County woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court on a meth-related conviction. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 43-year-old Julie Wilkening, of Louisville, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. After her release from prison,...
News Channel Nebraska
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus
OMAHA, Neb. -- An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday. An off-duty officer saw a fight involving three students...
News Channel Nebraska
North Lincoln stabbing leaves one dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night. LPD said that stabbing happened on W Fairfield St. in north Lincoln on Sept. 20 around 11:30 p.m. According to LPD officers, they responded to the stabbing call and found a 36-year-old woman...
News Channel Nebraska
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Crews respond to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to a home on the 1900 block of South 18th Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in response to a fire. Flames were seen coming from the...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to three years for firearm possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Wednesday, an Omaha man was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney announced that 31-year-old Tyshown Ashley was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. District Judge...
News Channel Nebraska
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Monday night, LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off south 27th St. and Southpionte Trail, for an unconscious man. Police said...
News Channel Nebraska
Explosive found by juveniles in Seward
SEWARD, Neb. -- A live grenade was found on a riverbank and detonated in Seward. The Seward County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 for a reported possible explosive device at 294th Road and Bluff Road. Officers said they were made aware of...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
News Channel Nebraska
AUBURN BPW WATER OUTAGE
AUBURN-Due to a broken valve in your area, the water will be off Wednesday September 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If you have any questions, please call the Board of Public Works at 402-274-4981. We apologize for any inconvenience. Alan Slater – BPW Water/WasteWater Manager.
News Channel Nebraska
Blair man sentenced for plotting to kill U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced for threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations. 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, pleaded guilty to two charges in June. He was sentenced Thursday to nine years and nine months in prison.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Californians arrested after authorities reportedly find 90 lbs. of marijuana
OMAHA, Neb. - Two California residents were arrested in Nebraska after authorities found approximately 90 lbs. of marijuana during a traffic stop. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested the two men after reportedly discovering marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Authorities stopped a car for allegedly...
