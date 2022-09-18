Read full article on original website
Bluekatts Victorious Leading into Saturday's District Match
25 - 22 Kele Ponce- 1 ace, 2 digs. The Bluekatt JV lost to the varsity Saints team, but played very well!
Coach John Elder - District Opener vs Goldthwaite 2022
Chad Anders visited with Bluecat Coach John Elder Wednesday about Friday's district opener against the Goldthwaite Eagles. REMEMBER THE BONFIRE TONIGHT AT 8:40pm at the Auction Barn. (Coleman Today Video)
CJH Cross Country Bring Home Medals, 8th Girls Place 1st
Coleman Junior High Cross Country teams traveled to Miles Wednesday afternoon to compete. The 8th grade girls placed 1st as a team with two of them medaling, Vicky Guerrero and Lexi Foster. The 7th grade girls were 5th with Haylee Foster medaling. 7th grader Landon Bowers also medaled for Coleman.
Nell Jordan, 94
Nell Jordan, age 94, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Beech Creek Cemetery in Spurger, Texas. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
4-H News & Reminders - State Swine Tag Orders DUE by Friday, September 23, 2022
Time to Order State Swine Tags…. Due by FRIDAY, September 23, 2022. It’s time to order state swine tags. 4-H members can contact the County Extension office and let us know how many validation tags you will need for the 2022-2023 Texas State Swine Validation Programs. Validation fees will cost $15.00/tag. Payment will be due at time of ordering. There will not be an option for county-only tags; ALL pigs will be required to have a state validation tag.
James Allen Meet & Greet to be Held on Friday, Sept. 30th
James Allen, Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee, will be honored next Friday, September 30th with an autograph signing event. The Santa Anna Chamber of Commerce and Historical Development Organization are hosting the 4:00pm Meet & Greet honoring Allen. Following the Santa Anna High School Homecoming Parade, Allen will be available at the Santa Anna Visitors Center to share rodeo stories and autographed photos. There will also be refreshments served. Below is information the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame has published about James Allen's accomplishments...
Circle C Cattlewomen Looking for Youth Beef Ambassadors
Are you interested in becoming a Coleman County Beef Ambassador? Are you willing to:. Share beef story of daily life on your farm/ranch thru photos or video. Circle C Cattlewomen is providing a new opportunity for Coleman County students. They are looking for students 10-12 yrs old, 13-15 yrs old, and 16-18 yrs old. You do not have to be an FFA or 4-H member, just someone that is passionate about educating the public about agriculture! Circle C Cattlewomen will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2023 and look forward to working with Ag kids during this process. See the attached application for requirements and more information.
CCMC Giving Flu Shots Oct 3 at Bill Franklin Center
CCMC is going to be giving flu shots on Monday, October 3rd from 4-6 and Monday, October 17th from 5-6 at the Bill Franklin Center for adult traditional Medicare and self-pay only. High doses available for anyone over 65 years of age (High dose is $85; Regular dose is $35)
