Tragic death of opera video artist, 50
The performing arts world has been shocked by the sudden death of Torge Møller, maker of on-stage videos for opera and theatre. With his Fettfilms partner Momme Hinrichs, Torge Møller designed video inserts for productions in Bonn, Berlin, Dresden, Vienna, Paris, Florence, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Bonn Opera called him ‘one of the world’s most sought-after theatre video artists’.
Free-streamed Live Opera tonight – Pique performance from La Monnaie
Slippedis ,courtesy of OperaVision, streams live performance of Pikovaya Dama (Queen of Spades) from La Monnaie, Brussels. Set in imperial Russia, Tchaikovsky’s late brooding thriller about a fanatic gambler is a tour de force of stirring melancholy, consuming passion and grand sweeping orchestration. If the opera saw the light of day thanks to his brother, the librettist Modest Tchaikovsky, Pikovaya Dama (Queen of Spades) soon became Tchaikovsky’s own personal obsession. Composed in only 44 days, he considered it a masterpiece. Do the fears and neuroses of the characters in Pikovaya Dama have a particular resonance with our age? This is what the director David Marton sets out to explore in this new production which opens the 2022-23 season in Brussels. Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann presides over an excellent cast with the full forces of La Monnaie’s Symphony Orchestra and Choruses. Hermann is sung by Dmitry Golovnin. Count Tomsky-Zlatogor by Laurent Naouri, Prince Yeletsky by Jacques Imbrailo and the Countess by Anne Sofie von Otter.
Classical pianist to wed pop star
The engagement has been announced on social media between the concert pianist Yoana Karemova and the prodigious Scottish pop singer Emeli Sande. We wish them every happiness.
Igor Levit: The book and the film
Most pianists these days are happy to have a new recording out in time for Christmas. Igor Levit, 35, also has a book of conversations, House Concert,. IGOR LEVIT – NO FEAR follows pianist Igor Levit as he explores his “life after Beethoven” and searches for his next challenge, his identity as an artist. Levit is a young rebel who – at the piano – transforms into a mature musician, an old soul. Over a period of two years, director Regina Schilling observes the artist on his journey between a traditional career in classical music, his need for political commitment and an uncertain path as a musician that connects and inspires.
Composer steps down at American Composers Orchestra
American Composers Orchestra and Derek Bermel announce that after ten years as Artistic Director (2013-2022) and four years as Creative Advisor (2009-2013), Bermel will step down at the end of 2022 due to the increasing demands of his composition career. He will remain on ACO’s Board of Directors. ACO President and CEO Melissa Ngan and the Board of Directors are leading a search for Bermel’s successor.
Concertmaster lays down bow after 40 years
The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal has given a farewell hug to Richard Roberts, its concertmaster since 1982. They’ve chosen Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, a personal favourite, for his final performance this weekend.
Jonas Kaufmann: Peter Grimes is a sadly misunderstood man
From an interview with BR in Munich, where Kaufmann is reprising his latest title role:. I feel so sorry for him. I don’t think he’s a real killer. Today you would say: autistic or Asperger’s or whatever. Modern expressions for the fact that in this place where he is arrested, he is simply being crushed by the many, many intrigues that are being spun. And of course it’s tragic that the first boy dies of thirst in a storm because they somehow drift too far and can’t find their way home.
Judge quits major competition ‘for moral reasons’
The Swiss trumpet virtuoso Giuliano Sommerhalder has walked off the jury of the Maurice André for what he describes as ‘moral reasons.’. Giuliano, who is principal trumpet at Orchestre de la Suisse Romande in Geneva and trumpet professor in Berne, writes: ‘It is with sadness, with a sense of guilt (towards the amazing generation of competitors who are preparing for this event and only deserve the best opportunities), and with a hint of self-love, that I resign from the jury of the 2022 Maurice André Competition for moral reasons.’
New York Philharmonic adds three violinists
The new recruits are I-Jung Huang, Alina Kobialka, and Audrey Wright. I-Jung Huang (pictured) comes from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s first violins; Alina Kobialka has ‘performed with various American orchestras’; Audrey Wright is concertmaster of the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra.
New boss confirmed at San Fran Symphony
The orchestra has been under interim management since Mark Hanson walked out in July 2021 for no stated reason. Chief programming officer Matthew Spivey stepped in as interim CEO. Last night he was confirmed in the job, to general murmurs of approval. ‘Our committee was impressed by Matt’s thoughtful leadership,...
Peace in our time in Minnesota
The modern history of the Minnesota Orchestra is bloodied by a board decision which locked the musicians out without pay for 15 months between 2012 and 2014 until reason prevailed in the boardroom. Most of the board, along with its pet English manager, have long since been sacked. The atmosphere...
Why we love off-duty pictures of pianists
Today’s headliner is Khatia Buniatishvili, singing in the rain. Don’t know where. This is all the information she has posted. Buniatishvili is a Paris-based Georgian soloist. She also has a serious side (see video below). We are sometimes criticised for sharing pictures that leading pianists put out for...
Paris names opera director to mastermind 2024 Olympics
The person chosen to devise the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics is a young theatre and opera director of considerable obscurity and a Shakespearean fixation. His name is Thomas Jolly. ‘Since 2010, he has been working on William Shakespeare’s Henry VI, a theatrical saga lasting eighteen...
Toronto Symphony recruits 7 new musicians
The orchestra is having a seven percent personnel turnover on the eve of its centenary season. Michael Casimir, Principal Viola; Alex Liedtke, Associate Principal Oboe; Luri Lee, Violin; Song Hee Lee, Lucia Ticho and Oleksander Mycyk, Cellos; Christopher Reiche Boucher, Principal Librarian.
London Philharmonic seeks minority conductors
The London Philharmonic Orchestra today opens applications for its new Conducting Fellowship, a scheme specifically created to promote diversity and inclusivity in the classical music industry by developing two outstanding early-career conductors from backgrounds currently under-represented in the profession. The Orchestra wants to develop the world-class conductors of the future...
Famous sayings of General Manager Peter Gelb
A line caught our eye in an AP report on Sondra Radvanovsky: Early in Gelb’s tenure, he told her agent she was “not on my radar.” Sondra is about to open his new season. Here are some more famous sayings of the Met chief: When I arrived at the Met, Netrebko was just getting launched and I immediately saw that she was someone on whose career the Met could hang its hat, and vice versa.
Famed string quartet flips its cellist
It’s last minute substitution time in the global quartet league. Last night the Borodin Quartet. Today it’s Kronos. For just under 50 years, San Fran-based Kronos have led the line as the leading performers of new music for string quartet. In that time they have only changed one...
Philharmonia Orchestra names pop singer as its artist in residence
Message from one of London’s most refined orchestras:. We are happy to announce Artist, Songwriter and Producer Love Ssega as our Artist in Residence 2022/23. Love Ssega is a founding songwriter and lead vocalist of Grammy Award-winning Clean Bandit. London-born Love Ssega has built a varied career collaborating across...
