Charlotte, NC

Giants 2-0 for first time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16

By AP Sports
 4 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play and the Giants beat Carolina 19-16 Sunday, giving New York its first 2-0 start since 2016 and sending the Panthers to their ninth straight loss.

Gano also hit from 52, 36 and 33 yards and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded in the second half after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game.

Baker Mayfield hit DJ Moore for a 16-yard touchdown for a 13-6 lead early in the second half for the Panthers (0-2). Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 31, 32 and 38 yards for Carolina, the last one tying the game at 16-all with 10:40 to play.

Embattled Rhule says skidding Panthers are close to winning

Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, had runs of 10 and 8 yards as the Giants responded with an 11-play, 37-yard drive to take the lead. It was much like New York’s late drive in its season-opening win over Tennessee.

The Panthers got the ball back, gained 12 yards and were forced to punt, allowing the Giants and Jones (22 of 34 for 176 yards) to close out the game after the quarterback scrambled for a first down on third-and-6.

Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 15 carries for 102 yards. Mayfield finished 14 of 29 for 145 yards.

The Panthers’ losing streak is the longest active skid in the NFL. Matt Rhule is 10-25 as Carolina’s coach.

The Panthers tried to hand the game to the Giants early. Chuba Hubbard, replacing the injured Andre Roberts, fumbled the opening kickoff and then receiver Robbie Anderson coughed up the ball on the next series after a catch at his own 40.

Despite great field position, the Giants were shut down by Carolina’s defense — New York was held to 60 yards in the first half — and settled for two field goals.

INJURIES

Panthers CB Donte Jackson and backup DT Bravvion Roy were ruled out in the second half with hamstring injuries. … Leonard Williams, the Giants’ best defensive lineman, hurt a knee in the third quarter and left the game. … New York had four starters out: OLBs Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis).

UP NEXT

The Panthers open a three-game homestand against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. The Giants play their second game in a three-game homestand when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Sept. 26.

