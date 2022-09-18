WATCH: Falcons first-rounder Drake London hauls in first career touchdown

The Falcons were unsuccessful in their first two red zone trips on the day in Los Angeles but found a remedy to their woes inside the 20-yard line on their third trip with Marcus Mariota finding first-round pick Drake London for the rookie’s first career touchdown.

Trailing the Rams 28-3, London’s touchdown grab, as he beat Robert Rochell on a slant, came at an opportune time as the Falcons attempt to claw their way back into the ballgame at SoFi Stadium.

Pairing London with Kyle Pitts, the Falcons hope that London’s presence can go a long way to improve their 24th-ranked 53.7% touchdown percentage in the red zone from a season ago. In week one, the Falcons went 2-4 in the red zone with a turnover.

Tune into 92.9 The Game to catch the conclusion of week two and every Falcons game!