4 recent St. Louis Cardinals whose careers went awry
These four recent St. Louis Cardinals seemingly vanished after having some productive years for the team. Playing baseball is a tough, demanding job, and usually only a few draft picks per team every year will make it to the major leagues. Far fewer players will have lengthy or noteworthy careers, with many simply appearing in the major leagues for a couple of days as injury replacements or roster expansion fillers.
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Here’s why the St. Louis Cardinals need Moises Gomez
The St. Louis Cardinals should call on the services of Moises Gomez to start next season. The St. Louis Cardinals outfield is in shambles, and with a terror wreaking havoc at Triple-A in the form of Moises Gomez, the Cardinals may need to give him a chance to make the team out of Spring Training in 2023.
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
