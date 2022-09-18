ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIoRJ_0i0koTVJ00

( The Hill ) – Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S.

“I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population…might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci told The Financial Times in an interview published Sunday .

“If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that’s where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks.,” Fauci added.

Fauci, who announced last month that he will step down from his positions in the Biden administration in December, said political division is one factor driving anti-vaxxer sentiment, noting how some states have not promoted COVID-19 vaccination and Congress has failed to advance billions of dollars in funding.

Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a report in July showing that vaccination among children declined more during the COVID-19 pandemic than at any time in the past 30 years.

Fauci’s remark comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency last week due to the spread of polio through wastewater, spurring the state to ramp up vaccinations against the virus.

The U.S.’s COVID-19 vaccination rate amongst adults is still at 67 percent, according to CDC data , but is well below other countries.

Fauci also said in an interview with Bloomberg Law earlier this month that the U.S. should prepare for a bad flu season .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kathy Hochul
WDTN

Man arrested after Amber Alert; accused of shooting child’s mother

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Amber Alert that was issued for an abducted child out of Akron has been canceled. And, police have since located the vehicle involved and arrested the man accused of taking off with a four-year-old. Cleveland Police confirm that 24-year-old Jose Castro was arrested around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He’s due […]
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Americans#The Financial Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTN

Springfield man arrested for murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man has been charged with murder after police say he shot a 48-year-old on Friday. According to a release by the City of Springfield, investigators believe 30-year-old Malik Shaw got into an argument with 48-year-old Nangongi Cann before shooting him. Police found Cann unresponsive in his car suffering from […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio mail clerk accused of stealing sneakers, cell phones

A mail processing clerk at the United States Postal Service's Brooklyn branch is accused of stealing parcels worth nearly $8,800. Brandon Monteal Williams, AKA Brandon Trotter, 32, of Euclid, took "numerous parcels" containing high-end merchandise between January 2022 and March 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio told the FOX 8 I-Team.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy