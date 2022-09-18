Read full article on original website
Frost Advisory for parts of WI and MI tonight, rain for all on Friday
A high from Canada gave Minnesotans a Frost Advisory last night. Now, it will give Wisconsin and the U.P. a Frost Advisory Thursday night into Friday morning. Then, a new low will come around to cloud up the Friday sky and kick up a rain shower chance that should last through Sunday. By Monday, it will become sunny again but temperatures all week long will be a little cooler than normal.
Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall
As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected. Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.
When Will the First Frost Happen in St. Cloud This Fall?
When will the first frost happen in the St. Cloud area this year?. Frost develops when the temperature is cold enough for water molecules in the air to freeze. The process is called Deposition (it’s the opposite of evaporation). Ice crystals appear without liquid water ever forming. This happens most frequently on surfaces that are wet and get cold much faster than the air around it like grassy fields, rooftops, or your favorite frost-sensitive plants.
Slight storm chance Tuesday night will lead to Wednesday cool down
A low and its cold front will stir up storm chances Tuesday night until midnight and then lesser chances will fade away towards 7 a.m. Rain totals should be low. The best chance for severe weather will be in Wisconsin and Michigan. Rain showers may try to linger past 7 a.m. for Borderland but the rest of us on Wednesday will get a mostly sunny sky. The cold front will take our temps down to the low 60′s for the week ahead. Our next rain chance after the Tuesday night round will be Friday to Sunday.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
Storms dump baseball-size hail. Windy and much colder Wednesday.
Severe storm erupted Tuesday evening favoring the eastern Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. The storms reached peak intensity as they moves into western Wisconsin. There are numerous reports of golf ball to egg-size, to tea cup-size hail. These massive hailstones were reportedly photographed around River Falls, Wisconsin. Here are some...
Fall colors in Minnesota: Where to see the best fall foliage (including top spots along the North Shore in Lutsen, the Gunflint Trail, and more)
Fall is officially here and the leaves are beginning to change across the state. With hot temperatures this summer, the time for peak colors might be later this year, but there are many great places in Minnesota to see the brilliant fall foliage. Grab a pumpkin spice latte and head...
Record heat in Minnesota has fingerprints of climate change
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the Minnesota weather forecast and a look at the fingerprints of climate change on Tuesday's record-hot temps around the state.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
A warming climate brings dire predictions for fish in Northern Minnesota lakes
Photo: Dead fish accumulate on the west end of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on June 5. Large numbers of fish were killed that spring due to rapidly rising temperatures after a long winter, causing low dissolved oxygen levels according to experts. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018. Fish kills are...
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
What’s The Most Popular Vehicle In Minnesota?
Did their annual survey of The Most Popular Cars of 2022 and again this year, the most popular car in Minnesota isn't a car at all but a certain model pick up. I can't argue with this, they are everywhere. I'm on the road quite a bit and the number of pick ups I see is amazing.
The Bigfork community is wrapping up its first season of home field baseball. ‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats. A new, dangerous trend is the cause for several threats made to schools across Minnesota and in the Northland Wednesday. City by City: 9/21/22. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at...
Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season begins this weekend
This photo was taken at the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive in central Florida. It is an 11-mile drive throughout a wildlife conservation area. This photo shows a low flying ring tailed duck flying over the water. Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24, with...
Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota
Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival. Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a...
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
