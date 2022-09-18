A low and its cold front will stir up storm chances Tuesday night until midnight and then lesser chances will fade away towards 7 a.m. Rain totals should be low. The best chance for severe weather will be in Wisconsin and Michigan. Rain showers may try to linger past 7 a.m. for Borderland but the rest of us on Wednesday will get a mostly sunny sky. The cold front will take our temps down to the low 60′s for the week ahead. Our next rain chance after the Tuesday night round will be Friday to Sunday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO