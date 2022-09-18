Read full article on original website
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason
During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
The Queen Broke a 450-Year-old Palace Tradition to Honor Americans After 9/11
Marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one social media poster dug all the way back to the tragedy of 9/11 to remind people that not even royal tradition is more sacred than an act of kindness. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Queen ordered the Royal...
Guard Collapses Next To Queen’s Coffin During Livestream Of Lying In State
A royal guard watching over the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London suddenly collapsed, with the shock moment broadcast on a livestream of the late monarch’s lying in state. The black-clad guard was standing at the foot of the queen’s casket when he suddenly fell to the...
Meghan Markle’s deep curtsy to Queen’s coffin is sweet echo of her first meeting with Her Majesty
MEGHAN Markle's curtsy to the Queen today was a sweet echo of the moment she first met her grandmother-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex gave a deep curtsy before Her Majesty's coffin in Westminster Hall this afternoon. She followed the Princess of Wales and other wives of Windsor, who gave a...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch
In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional. On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s...
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral
Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Why Royal Fans Are Concerned About Prince Harry
King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were part of the procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14. CNN reported that King Charles's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew followed the coffin, too. Harry served 10 years in the military, but was not wearing his military uniform during the procession due to a decision made by his father. Yahoo! News royal expert Omid Scobie weighed in on the uniform decision, tweeting, "Unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and ...spoke of the queen being his 'commander-in-chief.'" But the youngest son of King Charles took the high road.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
