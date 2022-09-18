King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were part of the procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14. CNN reported that King Charles's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew followed the coffin, too. Harry served 10 years in the military, but was not wearing his military uniform during the procession due to a decision made by his father. Yahoo! News royal expert Omid Scobie weighed in on the uniform decision, tweeting, "Unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and ...spoke of the queen being his 'commander-in-chief.'" But the youngest son of King Charles took the high road.

