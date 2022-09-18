Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Lexington County Coroner confirms natural cause of death for woman found in Belk bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher is releasing the autopsy results for 63-year-old Bessie Durham. Durham was found dead in a family restroom in the Belk Department store at the Columbiana Centre around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, but according to the Lexington County Coroner, she was last seen entering that family restroom around 6:20 a.m. Thursday Morning.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews were on scene of a collision involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup on Sand Bar Ferry Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The pickup was overturned and injuries have been reported, but the extent of those...
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
South Carolina couple arrested after 4-month-old dies
The Richland County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Richland Co. couple after the death of a 4-month-old.
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
abccolumbia.com
Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
County sees uptick in drive-by shootings, according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County is seeing an increase in drive-by shootings according to the sheriff's department. "Stray bullets don’t care. We can’t have injuries or deaths related from this kind…this is not how a community acts," Major Randall Stewart with the department told News 19. "[There are] individuals on the streets with a gun in one hand and drugs in the other. They’re making poor decisions and that puts innocent citizens at risk and we can’t have that kind of behavior."
WIS-TV
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
Altercation at Richland County courthouse leads to 23-year deputy's suspension
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime Columbia-area deputy has been suspended following a dispute that turned into an altercation outside the Richland County magistrate court on Wednesday. According to a statement from Sheriff Leon Lott, Deputy Robert C. Oates has been placed on suspension without pay pending a criminal...
Worker was dead in SC Belk department store bathroom for 4 days, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m. According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St...
coladaily.com
Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead
Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man struck by vehicle on Mack Street
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died after being struck by a motor vehicle. The incident occurred on Sept. 20 around 6:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Mack Street in Gaston. According to Coroner Fisher, Larry Gene Davis Jr., 37,...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert Oates has been suspended without pay after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
Allendale Police Department investigating Jonathan Priester homicide, $5000 reward offered for information
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A reward is being offered in reference to the death of Jonathan Priester. According to the Allendale Police Department, Priester, A.K.A. Papa, was found behind an abandoned residence on Wilson Street in Allendale. The South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) says they were called in by APD on January 25th to investigate […]
