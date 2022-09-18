ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
Ross Young
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
PC Magazine

Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14

An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
