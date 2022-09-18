Larry Elder floats 2024 bid in Iowa

Good morning.

It was a busy weekend for both Republicans and Democrats in Iowa.

Nearly every Republican candidate attended the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Fall Banquet on Saturday night. There were two guest speakers: Larry Elder, a longtime conservative radio host, and North Carolina Liuetenant Gov. Mark Robinson.

Elder talked to chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel before the event, and he revealed there might be bigger plans at play for his Iowa visit: He's considering a run for president.

Elder said he would consider running even if former President Donald Trump decided to seek office again. You can read that full scoop here.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans rallied the crowd on issues like abortion and transgender policies in schools.

Democrats hopeful for midterms

Iowa Democrats had their own rally this weekend: the annual Polk County Democrats Steak Fry fundraiser.

Party leaders predicted the midterm election could be a win for Democrats, pointing toward special elections in other states that showed broad support for abortion rights.

Polk County Democratic Party Chair Sean Bagniewski said Republicans had "seriously overplayed their hand in this country."

