ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Falcons Rookie Drake London Scores First Career Touchdown

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTUFt_0i0kmOGU00

Making his return to California, Drake London achieved the biggest "first" of his career to date. Watch how the play unfolded, from quarterback Marcus Mariota's throw to London's impressive catch.

The score that has haunted the Atlanta Falcons for over five years has re-occurred, this time leading to a positive outcome.

Down 28-3 to the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota zipped a tight-window pass into rookie receiver Drake London for a four-yard touchdown, the first of London's career.

The catch capped off a five-play, 20-yard scoring drive set up by a Mykal Walker interception.

London, the No. 8 overall pick out of nearby Southern California, extended his totals to five receptions for 48 yards on the day, serving as Atlanta's leading receiver. He held the same role last week, posting five catches for 74 yards.

The 21-year-old London grew up in Moorpark, California, less than an hour away from Los Angeles, making his first-career touchdown all the more special.

While London was expected to be an early contributor, his recent string of injuries put his role in doubt.

After missing nearly the entire pre-draft process recovering from an ankle injury suffered late in the college season, London was able to play just one series in the preseason before hurting his knee and missing the remainder of August practices.

His first full week of practice occurred in the leadup to Atlanta's season-opener against the New Orleans Saints, but he's hit the ground running regardless.

The Falcons' offense has had a rough day of work against the Rams, sitting at under 200 yards of offense entering the fourth quarter, but London's strong showing and memory-making play is certainly a positive.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Los Angeles Rams#Ne
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy