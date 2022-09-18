Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Raynaldo Ortiz: What you need to know about the North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, an anesthesiologist in North Texas, is facing accusations that he tampered with several IV bags at a Dallas surgical center, causing serious medical complications for several patients and a death earlier this year. Ortiz was suspended by the Texas Medical Board in early...
‘He screams I got shot’: Sister of injured 11 year old speaks after east Austin shooting
According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m.
Police: 2 teens shot and hospitalized late Monday in Killeen
Two teenagers were shot late Monday night in Killeen, officials said. Those with possible information regarding the shooting can contact the Killeen Police Department.
$230K in back wages recovered in Black’s Barbecue tip-sharing practice
The Department of Labor recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black's Barbecue after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers. That practice is not allowed by federal law.
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin
A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
nypressnews.com
Woman took nephew, 3, from home without permission to Lake Michigan before pushing him into water
CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier had taken the child from his home unbeknownst to the rest of their family, prosecutors alleged. The woman, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated...
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
New Mexico families to receive summer food assistance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $89 million in food assistance has been allocated to 227,735 New Mexico families to cover the cost of summer meals for students who were eligible, according to a recent announcement from the state. According to a news release from the state’s Human Services Department, the eligible families will […]
Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Texas family
An 8-year-old Texas murder mystery is closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.
'This Week in Texas': A discussion on teacher pay and retention with the TEA Commissioner
Join ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams as he discusses teacher recruitment and takes a look into student performance with a panel of political insiders on a new episode.
First responders working on recovery operations after swimmer goes missing in Lady Bird Lake
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 5:25 p.m. it and multiple other agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to a report of a person who had gone under and failed to resurface.
Austin restaurant named one of the best in America by NY Times
An Austin restaurant that pays homage to Guyanese and Caribbean cuisine was recently recognized by The New York Times as one of the best restaurants in the nation.
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
nypressnews.com
A little bit off coors! Florida interstate covered in hundreds of cans of beer after semi crash
A Florida highway has been shut down after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6am in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Waco police attempting to identify suspects in catalytic converter thefts
Following several catalytic converter thefts in Central Texas, Cedar Park police said they arrested two suspected catalytic converter thieves on Tuesday.
