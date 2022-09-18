ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
fox44news.com

Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
fox7austin.com

Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico families to receive summer food assistance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $89 million in food assistance has been allocated to 227,735 New Mexico families to cover the cost of summer meals for students who were eligible, according to a recent announcement from the state. According to a news release from the state’s Human Services Department, the eligible families will […]

