New York City, NY

nypressnews.com

NYPD investigating double shooting in Staten Island apartment building

NEW YORK — Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building. At around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother’s son, who showed up in complete disbelief.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn

Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media reported this was a suicide. (See here and here) The school went into lockdown...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronx

NEW YORK – A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, nearly crushing the driver. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse around 10:40 a.m. Danielle Cruz says her life flashed before her eyes when part of a construction vehicle known...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Stabbing In Hackensack Park: Suspect, Victim Both In Custody

A man who was stabbed in a Hackensack park and his assailant were both arrested, responders said. The circumstances weren't immediately clear following the stabbing in Foschini Park late Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18. The victim, who was stabbed in the leg, was expected to survive, responders said. He was in...
PIX11

2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
nypressnews.com

This $650 NYC Apartment Is Literally Smaller Than A Closet

Apartments in New York City aren’t known for being especially spacious, or for being especially cheap. Perhaps that’s why the internet is so fascinated with one woman who has now gone viral for showing off her comically small 80-square-foot apartment that she rents for a cool $650 per month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-N.J. cop accused of killing wife to stand trial 3 years after shooting

A former Newark police lieutenant is set to stand trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, more than three years after her death. Ex-Lt. John Formisano is accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano and attempting to kill her new boyfriend at the Jefferson Township home the two shared before their estrangement.
NEWARK, NJ

