NEW YORK — Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building. At around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother’s son, who showed up in complete disbelief.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO