Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented RapperBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York StateAlisha StarrNew York City, NY
Den Brook Trail Opens in DenvilleMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
Man slashes woman before punching another in random Brooklyn subway station attacks
An attacker slashed a 30-year-old woman in the face before punching a 47-year-old woman in two back-to-back Brooklyn subway station attacks Wednesday, authorities said.
Woman, 66, repeatedly punched, robbed inside Bronx subway station; suspect sought
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for beating a 66-year-old woman during a robbery inside a Bronx subway station last week.
nypressnews.com
NYPD investigating double shooting in Staten Island apartment building
NEW YORK — Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building. At around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother’s son, who showed up in complete disbelief.
NYPD searching for body in Brooklyn apartment after finding pool of blood
Police discovered a dismembered body in an East New York home on Wednesday. The human remains were discovered in an apartment on Linwood Street near Atlantic Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, 61, dead, and man, 43, wounded in Staten Island apartment shooting; gunman at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was fatally shot and a man was wounded when gunfire erupted inside a Clifton apartment building on Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident was reported at 5:55 a.m. at 260 Park Hill Ave., according to preliminary information provided by a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man fatally shot outside E. Harlem grocery store during argument
A 29-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument outside an East Harlem grocery store Sunday night.
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media reported this was a suicide. (See here and here) The school went into lockdown...
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn man, 22, sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder over stolen baseball cap
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2016 murder of a man over a stolen baseball cap, authorities said Monday.
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
nypressnews.com
2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, nearly crushing the driver. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse around 10:40 a.m. Danielle Cruz says her life flashed before her eyes when part of a construction vehicle known...
4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say
ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stabbing In Hackensack Park: Suspect, Victim Both In Custody
A man who was stabbed in a Hackensack park and his assailant were both arrested, responders said. The circumstances weren't immediately clear following the stabbing in Foschini Park late Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18. The victim, who was stabbed in the leg, was expected to survive, responders said. He was in...
Port Richmond robbery leads to arrest of Staten Island man after overnight search by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A strong-armed robbery early Sunday morning in Port Richmond prompted a large emergency response that ended with one person arrested and two others still sought by police hours later. Michael Wellington, 22, of Port Richmond, was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery and obstructing governmental...
Cops injured in crash responding to child, 2, in cardiac arrest on Staten Island, officials say
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a child in cardiac arrest were injured in a car accident on Staten Island Sunday, officials said. The police car and a civilian vehicle collided near Signs Road and Richmond Avenue in New Springville at around 10:20 a.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The officers […]
2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
police1.com
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officer's gun away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer's gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
nypressnews.com
This $650 NYC Apartment Is Literally Smaller Than A Closet
Apartments in New York City aren’t known for being especially spacious, or for being especially cheap. Perhaps that’s why the internet is so fascinated with one woman who has now gone viral for showing off her comically small 80-square-foot apartment that she rents for a cool $650 per month.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Ex-N.J. cop accused of killing wife to stand trial 3 years after shooting
A former Newark police lieutenant is set to stand trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, more than three years after her death. Ex-Lt. John Formisano is accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano and attempting to kill her new boyfriend at the Jefferson Township home the two shared before their estrangement.
Comments / 1