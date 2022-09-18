ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DESOTO COUNTY ROUNDUP: Football, golf continue rapid improvements

By By Steve Knapp Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVW7a_0i0kkmBO00

In the fall of 2020, the Desoto County football team and boys golf team were going through some hard times. The Bulldogs had gone winless in football and finished last in the district in golf. The season before, the boys golf team consisted of just one player. Those were bleak times for both programs.

Last season, the football team improved to 6-3 while the golf team picked up eight more wins than the year before. Now, it looks as if they are continuing that upward trend.

The football team is the talk of the town. DeSoto fans outnumbered the Gateway Charter fans two-to-one on the road at last Friday’s 29-0 win in Fort Myers.

The offense was led by a familiar name. Lil’Dreco Tompkins has built an impressive resume to be the top football player in the area. He scored three times and completed his only pass attempt for 25 yards. He also had 6 tackles while playing both ways. The one-time Daily Sun athlete of the week has scored in every possible way as he has crossed the goal line rushing, passing, receiving and via returning a kickoff while also converting a 2-point attempt.

The Bulldogs amassed 235 yards on the ground at Gateway Charter with another 32 in the air. As impressive as that is, it was the defense that made the difference in the Bulldogs’ third win of the season. They allowed just 23 yards on the ground on 31 carries and a minus-2 yards in the air.

Last week’s Daily Sun Athlete of the week Hunter Zirkle led the charge with 12 tackles, 4 for a loss. He recorded a pair of sacks, 4 pressures, forced a fumble and recorded a safety. The Bulldogs travel to Bayshore Friday night for their third road game on a four-game stretch.

The golf team won their only match last week, shooting their best score of the season in defeating Hardee, 162-181. Marquez Angeles led the team with a blistering round of 36. Angeles led his team in every match except one last year. The sharp-shooting sophomore has led DeSoto in all but one match this season. Freshman Austin Henning outshot Angeles 38-40 in Sebring on Aug. 25.

Their other match this past week at Parrish was canceled due to weather. The tournament in Sebring today has been canceled but they will bring their 5-1 record home to face Hardee on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team saw success in the Gene Gorman Tournament in Charlotte. With a pair of wins Friday, they advanced to the Gold bracket for Saturday’s championship round. A loss to Riverview gave them second place in their bracket which meant they would play against the host and top-seeded team, Charlotte. After splitting the first two sets, the Bulldogs were defeated. They swept Sarasota in the consolation match to finish third, which was their highest-ever finish in the prestigious tournament.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs traveled to Sebring and defeated the Blue Streaks 3-2 despite being outscored by six points in the combined matches. They took care of business at Lake Placid on Thursday, beating the Dragons 3-1 after sweeping them a week earlier.

DeSoto travels to Hardee Tuesday for their final road game of the season. Ten of the Bulldogs’ first 11 matches have been on the road. They start their five-game homestand as Charlotte comes to town on Thursday.

The cross country team continued their season-long road schedule as they traveled to the North Port Invitational. This Saturday they will compete at Southwest Florida Christian High School.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Arcadia man’s arrest near DeSoto Middle School led to temporary lockdown

An Arcadia man’s arrest led to the temporary lockdown of nearby DeSoto Middle School on Thursday morning. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Juven Perez, 32, was arrested on four active warrants related to felony domestic violence. Perez was arrested at his home on East Gibson Street, just across the road from DeSoto Middle. The increased law enforcement presence led to DeSoto Middle going on lockdown as a matter of precaution, though there was no threat to the school, students or staff.
ARCADIA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Sebring, FL
City
Golf, FL
City
Riverview, FL
Desoto County, FL
Sports
City
Parrish, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Desoto County, FL
City
Lake Placid, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Flooding along Peace River in DeSoto County

Families in DeSoto County are dealing with underwater streets and swollen canals as the Peace River floods from heavy rainfall. Usually, about once a year, the road to James Allen Ledford’s house in DeSoto County becomes engulfed by flooded waters. “I call this light… because I’ve been here when...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

RV engulfed in flames near North Port

North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Volleyball#Daily Sun Athlete
WINKNEWS.com

Chicken Salad Chick grand opening on Tuesday in Fort Myers

In this Gulfshore Business report, a new restaurant is hoping you’ll ditch the burgers and fries and stop by for something else between two buns. Chicken Salad Chick is one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in America they open on Tuesday, finally coming to Southwest Florida, at 7926 Dani Drive.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Boil Water Notice in south Fort Myers

A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers. Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following crash in Englewood

A pedestrian was seriously injured in an Englewood crash on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 1500 block of Placida Road. The crash happened before noon. The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center. Their status is unknown. Details of the crash are also...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man found guilty of molesting a child

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of molesting a child of less than 12 years of age. Johnny Andrus Jackson, 32, was found guilty as charged of sexual battery of a child of less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 21

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy