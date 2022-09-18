DESOTO COUNTY ROUNDUP: Football, golf continue rapid improvements

In the fall of 2020, the Desoto County football team and boys golf team were going through some hard times. The Bulldogs had gone winless in football and finished last in the district in golf. The season before, the boys golf team consisted of just one player. Those were bleak times for both programs.

Last season, the football team improved to 6-3 while the golf team picked up eight more wins than the year before. Now, it looks as if they are continuing that upward trend.

The football team is the talk of the town. DeSoto fans outnumbered the Gateway Charter fans two-to-one on the road at last Friday’s 29-0 win in Fort Myers.

The offense was led by a familiar name. Lil’Dreco Tompkins has built an impressive resume to be the top football player in the area. He scored three times and completed his only pass attempt for 25 yards. He also had 6 tackles while playing both ways. The one-time Daily Sun athlete of the week has scored in every possible way as he has crossed the goal line rushing, passing, receiving and via returning a kickoff while also converting a 2-point attempt.

The Bulldogs amassed 235 yards on the ground at Gateway Charter with another 32 in the air. As impressive as that is, it was the defense that made the difference in the Bulldogs’ third win of the season. They allowed just 23 yards on the ground on 31 carries and a minus-2 yards in the air.

Last week’s Daily Sun Athlete of the week Hunter Zirkle led the charge with 12 tackles, 4 for a loss. He recorded a pair of sacks, 4 pressures, forced a fumble and recorded a safety. The Bulldogs travel to Bayshore Friday night for their third road game on a four-game stretch.

The golf team won their only match last week, shooting their best score of the season in defeating Hardee, 162-181. Marquez Angeles led the team with a blistering round of 36. Angeles led his team in every match except one last year. The sharp-shooting sophomore has led DeSoto in all but one match this season. Freshman Austin Henning outshot Angeles 38-40 in Sebring on Aug. 25.

Their other match this past week at Parrish was canceled due to weather. The tournament in Sebring today has been canceled but they will bring their 5-1 record home to face Hardee on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team saw success in the Gene Gorman Tournament in Charlotte. With a pair of wins Friday, they advanced to the Gold bracket for Saturday’s championship round. A loss to Riverview gave them second place in their bracket which meant they would play against the host and top-seeded team, Charlotte. After splitting the first two sets, the Bulldogs were defeated. They swept Sarasota in the consolation match to finish third, which was their highest-ever finish in the prestigious tournament.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs traveled to Sebring and defeated the Blue Streaks 3-2 despite being outscored by six points in the combined matches. They took care of business at Lake Placid on Thursday, beating the Dragons 3-1 after sweeping them a week earlier.

DeSoto travels to Hardee Tuesday for their final road game of the season. Ten of the Bulldogs’ first 11 matches have been on the road. They start their five-game homestand as Charlotte comes to town on Thursday.

The cross country team continued their season-long road schedule as they traveled to the North Port Invitational. This Saturday they will compete at Southwest Florida Christian High School.