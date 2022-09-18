ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News

There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Drastic Appearance Change

Lakers star LeBron James has the sports world buzzing this Tuesday morning over his latest Instagram story. James posted a photo on Instagram of himself getting a haircut. In the photo, it appears the four-time NBA champion is now bald. This wouldn't be the first time that James shaved his...
NBA
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today

Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
TAMPA, FL
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
DALLAS, PA
#49ers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Understandably, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a tough time selling out Memorial Stadium. According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for next weekend's home game against Indiana on October 1. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Suspension News

On Monday, the NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his role in a scuffle with the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Speaking on his Let's Go! podcast this week, Tom Brady addressed Evans' suspension. He's not so sure Evans deserved a one-game suspension.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Micah Parsons News

Nothing appears to be capable of stopping Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons so far this season. Well, other than a cold... According to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, the team's star pass rusher will miss practice on Thursday, as he's dealing with a common cold. Of course, thanks to the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tony Romo Is Trending Following Jerry Jones' Comments Today

Back in 2016, Tony Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott due to injury. Six years later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters today he wouldn't mind if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well while filling in for an injured Prescott and sparks a potential quarterback controversy. These...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

