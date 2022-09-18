ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did OSU WR Marvin Harrison Jr. spend Sunday after his big night? Catching passes

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Marvin Harrison Jr. was at the center of Ohio State's success in the passing game against Toledo.

On Sunday, though, Harrison was back at work with Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

In the middle of an empty Woody Hayes Athletic Center, with the message of "Beat Wisconsin" already on the screen, Harrison was drilling with an automatic JUGS football machine.

"Sunday Funday," Hartline put on his Instagram story with a video of Harrison's workout.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of Ohio State's go-to threats in the end zone

Harrison continued to be a red-zone threat in Ohio State's passing game against Toledo.

One week after bringing in seven catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas State, the sophomore wide receiver caught two more touchdown passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud, bringing in all six targets for 102 yards Saturday.

Harrison is currently second on Ohio State with 18 catches, but leads the team with 342 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

