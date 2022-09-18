Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive
On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
FOX Sports
Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec's Blasting Homers For WooSox, But Biggest Flaw Remains
If you've seen the headlines coming out of Triple-Worcester, you'd think first baseman Bobby Dalbec is starting to turn a corner. He's seen a noticeable spike in power and the coaching staff is raving about his work ethic. However, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound slugger has yet to solve, or even improve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Aaron Judge misses 61 by a few feet, Yankees clinch playoff berth in walk-off win over Red Sox
Aaron Judge hit a ball 113 mph that flew 404 feet. The problem is he hit it to the deepest part of Yankee Stadium. However, the New York Yankees were able to come back against the Boston Red Sox, and Josh Donaldson's walk-off single in the 10th gave them a 5-4 win.
Yardbarker
Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi Eyes Postseason Return
If Andrew Benintendi rejoins the Yankees this season, it won’t be until the playoffs. The outfielder fractured his right hamate bone on Sept. 2 while swinging and has been out since. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, Benintendi doesn’t plan on having time for a major league tune-up.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Ringer
Pedro Martínez on Home Run Chases, Doing TV, Mets Joy, and Red Sox Sadness
Bryan is joined by Hall of Famer and MLB Network analyst Pedro Martínez to talk about all things baseball. They discuss Aaron Judge’s current pursuit of Roger Maris’s AL home run record, Pedro’s feelings about the Mets versus the Red Sox, and his unexpected post-baseball TV career.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom On Xander Bogaerts: 'Type Of Guy You Want To Have Here'
Will the Boston Red Sox pay up for shortstop Xander Bogaerts when he inevitably opts out of his current contract?. The 29-year-old slugger has been a staple of the Red Sox since he debuted in 2013 but could be approaching his final days as a member of the organization. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has expressed interest in keeping Bogaerts in Boston but has yet to budge on a deal.
Yardbarker
Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds
Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
J.D. Martinez joked about almost getting his first inside-the-park home run
"I was like, 'This is it. This is my chance.'" The Red Sox defeated the Reds 5-3 on Tuesday. A trio of Boston home runs propelled starter Brayan Bello to the second win of his Major League career. Also on Tuesday, legendary defenseman Zdeno Chara signed a one-day contract with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ringer
Alex Cora on the 2022 Red Sox, Moving on From Plawecki, and What the Future Holds for Bogaerts and Devers
00:25 – Brian talks to Red Sox manager Alex Cora about their season to date and why things haven’t gone as planned. They also touch on Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, and other promising Red Sox prospects, as well as veterans like Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. 32:20 –...
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream: Where To Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Online
Aaron Judge will once again attempt to go yard as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a crucial four-game series. Last night, the Yankees concluded their two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates by putting up 14 runs in a blowout victory. Judge went two for four, but the New York slugger is still at 60 home runs as the Bronx Bombers begin their series with the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA) takes the hill for New York tonight, while Boston counters with Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA). Which team will take a 1-0 series lead? We’re about to find out.
