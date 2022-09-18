Read full article on original website
Related
continentalenews.com
Tegenkamp Hat Trick Paces Pirate Girls Soccer Over Rangers
Pirate Bryn Tegenkamp put in the first 3 goals to pace Continental High Girls Soccer over Northwood in a non league game at the Pirate’s pitch. A trip inside the box led to the Pirates first score as Tegenkamp buried penalty shot in the upper right of the goal with 15:28 left in the first half. Four minutes later Tegenkamp put in a shot from the top of the center penalty box are to make it 2-0 Pirates. The second half had Tegenkamp complete the hat trick as she put a shot in goal with 22:39 left in the game. Pirate Olivia Crossgrove made it 4-0 Pirates when she hit the back of the Ranger’s net with 3:15 left in the game. Tegenkamp picked up the assist. Pirates 4-0.
continentalenews.com
Donald (Frog) Wilser, 1938 – 2022
Donald (Frog) Wilser passed away at his home in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, September 17th. He was born August 29, 1938 in Continental to the late Ralph and Marie Wilser. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia, daughter Amanda Babcock of LaPorte, IN, son Michael of Harrogate, England, 4 grandsons, Gage Koepke and Kelly Koepke of LaPorte, and Theodore Wilser and Maxwell Wilser of Harrogate. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Fulmer of Defiance and Barbara Butler of Continental. He was preceded in death by a brother Paul Wilser of Continental and son Donald Bart.
continentalenews.com
Carolyn L. (Hanefeld) States, 1943 – 2022
DUPONT – Carolyn L. States, 79, of Dupont, passed away at 6:18 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. She was born on August 12, 1943, in Dupont to the late Paul and Lavern (Bidlack) Hanefeld. On April 14, 1962, she married Theodore James “Ted” States. He survives in Dupont.
continentalenews.com
Continental Village Council Meeting – September 13, 2022
Continental Village Council met in regular session on September 13, 2022 with Mayor Miller presiding. Members present were Bartley, Varner, Knipp, Armey, Streicher and Sullivan. Also, present were Mayor Miller, Administrator Prowant and Fiscal Officer Darby. Visitors: None. Solicitor Welch was absent. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Comments / 0