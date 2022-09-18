Pirate Bryn Tegenkamp put in the first 3 goals to pace Continental High Girls Soccer over Northwood in a non league game at the Pirate’s pitch. A trip inside the box led to the Pirates first score as Tegenkamp buried penalty shot in the upper right of the goal with 15:28 left in the first half. Four minutes later Tegenkamp put in a shot from the top of the center penalty box are to make it 2-0 Pirates. The second half had Tegenkamp complete the hat trick as she put a shot in goal with 22:39 left in the game. Pirate Olivia Crossgrove made it 4-0 Pirates when she hit the back of the Ranger’s net with 3:15 left in the game. Tegenkamp picked up the assist. Pirates 4-0.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO