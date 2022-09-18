A no-questions-asked cash for guns event will take place at the Calvary Assembly of God church on Rockaway Boulevard Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants do not have to identify themselves and will not be asked questions. One can surrender a gun for another person and as many guns can be surrendered as one wishes but payments for only three guns for a maximum of $600 will be given.

QUEENS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO