Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented RapperBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York StateAlisha StarrNew York City, NY
Studio ITES Teams Up With Masha Kay to Help New Yorkers Cope With BurnoutBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
qchron.com
One of five temple vandals arrested
One man has been charged with a hate crime for the Aug. 16 vandalization of the Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill. Sukhpal Singh, 27, of Douglaston, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime for the early morning incident in which a statue was smashed and the temple area was spray-painted, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday.
qchron.com
Alleged triple killer faces life in prison
An alleged Jamaica triple killer was indicted on Monday. Following his extradition from Maine last Friday, 42-year-old Travis Blake was brought up on a six-count complaint, including charges of murder in the first degree and three counts of murder in the second degree, in connection to the June killings of 55-year-old Karlene Barnett, her 36-year-old son Dervon Brightly and her 22-year-old niece Vashawnna Malcolm.
qchron.com
Four wanted in CVS robberies
The NYPD is seeking four men for a pair of gunpoint robberies at two CVS stores in the 104th Precinct during a 17-minute span early Wednesday morning. The first took place at 4:53 a.m. at 61-15 Metropolitan Ave. in Maspeth. The second took place 5:10 a.m. at 79-60 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
qchron.com
Cash for guns in Ozone Park
A no-questions-asked cash for guns event will take place at the Calvary Assembly of God church on Rockaway Boulevard Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants do not have to identify themselves and will not be asked questions. One can surrender a gun for another person and as many guns can be surrendered as one wishes but payments for only three guns for a maximum of $600 will be given.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qchron.com
Defensive driving at St. Margaret Church
St. Margaret Church in Middle Village will present a defensive driving course for insurance and driver’s licence point reduction sponsored by the National Safety Council from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The cost is $45 per person. Anyone interested in attending is asked to call...
qchron.com
Hochul: cameras in all subway cars in 2025
A $2 million federal grant will make it possible for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to have at least one camera in all subway cars by the end of 2025. Gov. Hochul announced the grant, from the Department of Homeland Security’s Urban Area Security initiative, on Tuesday morning with MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber at the MTA’s Corona Maintenance Facility at Roosevelt Avenue and 126th Street.
qchron.com
Smiling on Maspeth
Maspeth Federal Savings wanted its first Smile on Maspeth Day carnival since 2019 to be special. Boy, did they pull it off, with crowds flocking to the bank’s parking lot at 56-18 69 St. Above, Little Sammy the Clown high-fives a young fan who evidently has springs in her...
qchron.com
Little Amal makes landfall in Queens
“Little Amal,” the 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, started her trip to New York City with a stop in Downtown Jamaica last Wednesday. Operated by the Handspring Puppet Company, Amal posed for photos along the Parsons-Archer corridor before making her way down to King Manor. She also visited Astoria Park later that night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qchron.com
Woodhaven street fair is back
After a two-year hiatus, Woodhaven’s annual street fair returns on Sunday with fun for the whole family. It is now hosted by the Woodhaven Business Improvement District since the Greater Woodhaven Development Corp. folded during the pandemic. It will take place from noon to 6 p.m. along Jamaica Avenue...
qchron.com
Meng calls on city to buy flood-prone homes
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) is calling on Mayor Adams to use federal funds for Hurricane Ida recovery to create a voluntary buyout program for Queens homes that are at risk of severe flooding during storms. This comes just a week after a rainstorm left homes and roadways flooded, some with...
qchron.com
Affordable housing space opens in Southeast Queens
A new affordable housing option opened in Southeast Queens last week. Transitional Services for New York opened its new building, The Mieles, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday. The 70-unit facility is located at 161-01 89 Ave. in Jamaica. “It’s clear we’re in an affordable housing crisis where too many...
qchron.com
Queens’ beauty and warmth preserved in paint
Through the grandiose Victorian-style entrance of the Voelker Orth Museum in Flushing lies an exhibit curated by one of Queens’ very own accomplished artists. While Helaine Soller’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in Japan and Mongolia, she was born and raised in Flushing. Her exhibit, titled “Growing Up in Queens: Landscapes and Memories,” reflects fondly upon her own recollections of the borough. The paintings are inspired by the Voelker Orth Museum and Kissena Park Lake, two landmarks of Queens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
qchron.com
Synagogue security up for High Holy Days
In light of recent anti-Semitic hate crimes, Queens synagogues are taking extra security precautions ahead of the High Holy Days, which begin with Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 26. In the last few years, many Queens congregations have upped security for weekly services and events to begin with. “We’re always...
qchron.com
Private, not public vax mandate to end
Covid vaccine mandates for private-sector workers as well as for students participating in extracurricular activities are being rolled back, Mayor Adams announced on Tuesday. The mandate within the private sector will end on Nov. 1 and for students, it is effective immediately. Adams made the announcement before receiving a booster...
qchron.com
Calls for schools admissions update
Parents and education advocates are awaiting an announcement regarding the policy for middle and high school admissions as the lottery system, justified by the pandemic, could revert back to screened admissions. The lottery admissions were introduced during the pandemic due to disruptions that led to a lack of consistent metrics...
Comments / 0