Minding Your Microbiome: Your Body Is Teeming With Life
Each of us has approximately 1 trillion microorganisms in our bodies and on our skin. Your microbiome is like no one else’s. You can be identified by your microbiome. Today, doctors are using microbes from healthy microbiomes to treat disease. You only think you’re alone. In fact, your...
What Psilocybin Does to the Brain
Psilocybin alters electrical activity in a brain region associated with emotional processing and internal awareness. Slow brain wave activity is reduced, hindering communication between faraway brain regions. Neuronal activity goes up, but in a chaotic manner that disrupts regular function. Psychedelic compounds produce intense subjective experiences and have shown promise...
How the "Polypill" Can Help Avoid Cardiovascular Disease and Save Lives
Taking more than four prescriptions a day increases the risk of complications including depression and dementia. Researchers have developed a "polypill" for heart disease that combines three medicines in one tablet. Researcher shows this "polypill" increases the likelihood patients will take their medicine and reduces future cardiovascular events. A significant...
Unprepared: Why Kids Are Anxious, Lonely, and Depressed
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a good time to learn about the warning signs of mental illness and suicidal ideation. Simply asking a child or teen if they have experienced thoughts of suicide is important. The mental health crisis was accelerated by COVID-19 and the climate of learning loss,...
KIDS・
Sitting With Emotions
Emotions are fundamental to our daily lives. They are an evolutionary adaptive way of processing the world around us. Suppressing emotions does not take them away, but it does lead to more pain in the long run. As a psychologist, my number-one goal for my patients is to create space...
3 Steps to Get a Life
Understanding how we are multifaceted can help us be more resilient. Start by making a list of who you are and use that to help you make a list of who you will be. Grounding your future self in your current values and identities makes the future more attainable. In...
Don't Characterize People's Actions as "Normal"
Normal was defined by statisticians as average or that which occurs most often. Human diversity was relegated to the “not normal”. Creating an idea such as the “normal box” in which to put people is harmful. It cuts off in-depth exploration of feelings and actions. The...
How ME/CFS Research Can Provide New Insights Into Long COVID
It is important not to question the legitimacy of patients’ persisting symptoms. Measuring symptoms using occurrence measures is too imprecise. Post-exertional malaise is a key symptom of both illnesses. On Monday, September 19, 2022, #MeAction Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) and long COVID activists protested to address the crisis...
What Can Parents Do About Needlestick Fears?
Needlesticks can make routine vaccinations or ongoing medical care very stressful for children. Planning ahead can help reduce fears about needlesticks. Parents can partner with medical teams to help their children overcome needlestick fears. She is so petrified; she’s terrified of needles. I don’t know where that came from. [Initially],...
KIDS・
Mindfulness May Help You See the Bright Side
Research has increasingly shown the effectiveness of mindfulness meditation techniques in calming stress and anxiety. Negatively interpreting ambiguous information can maintain a person's stress and anxiety. A recent study showed that mindfulness enables people to interpret ambiguous facial expressions in a more positive way. Over the last decade, there has...
YOGA・
When Complex Trauma and Severe Character Pathology Meet
Complex childhood trauma with severe personality disorders require many years of treatment, often utilizing various approaches. A re-enactment of the childhood trauma occurs in the therapeutic dyad. Relational and other psychodynamic therapists believe healing is possible when certain conditions are met. Empathy, and its precursor compassion, are qualities, not skills....
What Those in the Helping Professions Want You to Know About Self-Care
For those in helping professions, caring is their superpower—but it can also be their kryptonite. Boundaries and limits can help people in helping professions keep caring in ways that are healthier and more sustainable. Work-life balance is healthy for everyone but especially those in the helping and caregiving professions.
The Story of Camillo Golgi and the Visualization of the Neuron
In 1873, Camillo Golgi developed a breakthrough method for viewing neurons microscopically. He came to believe, however, that all neurons were fused together, making one vast reticulum or Nerve Organ. Golgi refused to accept Ramón y Cajal's work that, instead, neurons were the building blocks of the nervous system.
Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes
New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
Living With OCD as the Pandemic Wanes
The transition from pandemic to endemic disease presents unique challenges for those with OCD. Those with OCD can expect to experience anxiety and stress during this post-quarantine period of change. OCD rituals may seem to be an easier way to manage pandemic uncertainty, but the negative consequences of those rituals...
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Dogs and Humans Interpret What They See Differently
Humans are much more reliant upon vision than dogs. Naturalistic video clips from a dog's point of view were shown to dogs undergoing fMRI brain scans. Artificial neural network programming was used to analyze how the brains of humans and dogs process visual inputs. Humans process objects and actions equally...
How to Take a Deep Breath
Deep breathing is a great way to reduce the biological impact of stress on the body. Most people don’t know how to do it correctly, but learning the skill isn’t hard when you know the secret. Deep breathing can help a lot with gastrointestinal problems, including reflux and...
Exposures to Poverty and Crime in Pregnancy
A team from Washington University, St. Louis, has reported results from two studies involving mother-child pairs that are part of a larger project to trace the fetal origins of health and disease. The two studies focused on whether a mother’s exposure to adversity in the prenatal period had any detectable effects on infant brain development as measured immediately following birth.
Body Image and Weight
Misguided advice about weight loss puts too much emphasis on diet, exercise, and BMI. Eating habits and weight are influenced by both biological and emotional factors. It may help to shift the focus away from weight and toward overall well-being, both emotional and physical. All too often, our body image...
